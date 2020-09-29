Sponsored: Can’t travel this year? These brunches will cure your wanderlust…

It might not be time to dust off your passport just yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in a culinary journey here in Dubai. To help cure your wanderlust, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites in Dubai Marina brings you three globe-trotting brunches.

Sky High Friday Brunch at Observatory Bar & Grill

Shoot on up to the 52nd floor of the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, where the Observatory Bar & Grill offers postcard-perfect views over Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. From this lofty position, settle in for the Sky High Brunch, a four-course affair that draws inspiration from across the globe, with flame-grilled meats and seafood, sushi, dumplings and more.

Sky High Brunch, Observatory Bar & Grill, Fri, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs499 including selected drinks.

Evening Brunch Nation at The Croft

Homesick for Ol’ Blighty, or simply craving a some classic comfort foods? This British-themed evening brunch at The Croft brings together the cuisines of the Commonwealth, with Asian, Australian and British dishes in abundance. Sample a broad array of foods, such as curries, stir-fries, and fish and chips, during this three-hour evening brunch.

Brunch Nation evening brunch, The Croft, Fri, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs399 including house drinks.

Saturday Layover Brunch at Observatory Bar & Grill

Add some sparkle to your Saturday with the Layover Brunch at Observatory Bar & Grill. For Dhs499 per person, including sparkling wine, enjoy four courses of international dishes, from Italian antipasti to Asian creations. This culinary journey is delivered directly to your table, so you can soak up those Arabian Sea views from the 52nd-floor, while enjoying the free-flowing bubbles.

Saturday Layover Brunch, Observatory Bar & Grill, Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs499 including sparkling.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com