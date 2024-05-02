While it rains it out there, catch up on these fun flicks…

Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds has been the leading man of several blockbuster productions, but one of the highlights of his career came last week, when he was appointed Yas Island’s Chief Island Officer. In that spirit, stay indoors today and enjoy these Ryan Reynolds movies.

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Millennials will remember that the Blade series was next-level cool in the early 2000s (and still is). Watch Reynolds as Hannibal King as he joins forces with the Nightstalkers, in a monumental production that also includes Wesley Snipes, Jessica Biel, Paul “HHH” Levesque and Dominic Purcell.

Catch it on @netflix

Waiting…(2005)

While Ryan’s usually known for playing high-adrenaline action star roles, how many of you remember this one? He plays Monty, who heads a team of peculiar service staff at a diner called Shenanigans – known for exactly that, the shenanigans that go down there.

Watch it on @amazonprime

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

While he did not star in this one, Ryan played Wade Wilson, a wisecracking mercenary with astounding swordsmanship skills and great athleticism. He shares the screen with Hollywood heavyweights Hugh Jackman and Liev Schrieber here.

watch it on @disneyplus

Deadpool (2016)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Style (@marvelstyle)

Which brings us to… Deadpool. Superhero fan or otherwise, you’ll remember Ryan as Deadpool in his iconic red-and-black suit. Watch him play a hilarious mercenary (that’s right), as he sets out to track down Ajax – the man who turned him into a mutant.

watch it on @disneyplus

Red Notice (2021)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Reynolds’ signature ability to be funny while playing an action hero is showcased once again in Red Notice, as he teams up with a special agent played by Dwayne Johnson (happy birthday, Rocky) to track down the world’s most wanted art thief.

Catch it on @netflix