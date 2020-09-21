So many things to do…

It’s Monday, the second day of the workweek and as you strike off items on your to-do list, add these list of spots to visit in Dubai on a Monday once those laptops shut post-work hours.

The Grand Grill

For couples who love steak, this South African steakhouse in the Marina is a must-visit. Keeping it simple but not compromising on taste, couples can get two starters, plus two 300g Rib-eye steaks for Dhs359 every Monday.

The Grand Grill, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Mon, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 150 6870. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Fans of curry? Head to ‘Argy Bhaji curry night’ at The Scene where for Dhs99 you will get one selected house beverage to pair with a range of curries including Thai green curry or a tikka masala and more.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Mon, 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 422 2328. thescenebysimmonrimmer.com

Twenty Three

Ultra-chic bar and restaurant, Twenty Three is offering selected wine, spirits and beer, priced at Dhs23 during its daily happy hour slot, from 4.23pm to 7.23pm. Hungry? Try the Angus beef sliders or ginger miso chicken bites. With the weather cooling down, we recommend bagging a spot on the stunning outdoor terrace for the amazing views of the glittering city.

Twenty Three, 23rd floor, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, Dubai, happy hour 4.23pm to 10.23pm. Tel: (0)54 723 1425. movenpick.com

Publique

This cool Alpine bar in Souk Madinat Jumeirah is styled on a cosy ski chalet and makes for a great spot for a catch-up. Every day of the week, you can tuck into a hearty burger or the kind of pizza you might find in the cafes up in the mountains of the Alps, plus a selected beer for just Dhs99.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, available throughout the day, daily. Tel: (0)4 430 8550. @publiquedubai

Reform Social Bar & Grill

The British gastropub serves up its steak with a side of wine every Monday evening starting at 5pm. You can choose any steak from their menu and you’ll get half a carafe of house wine along with it. Steaks start from Dhs125.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Mon from 5pm. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

UBK

The only thing we like more than happy hour is happy hour, every hour. That’s exactly what you’ll get at cool Dubai bar UBK. Sit under the cute canopy in the air-conditioned terrace and enjoy the English pub garden vibes. A selection of house drinks, including beers, wines and spirits, are available for Dhs32.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, daily, 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 438 0000. movenpick.com

Ladies Night

Americano

For a cool night down by the waterside (or maybe inside) at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, check out the ultimate speakeasy bar, Americano. It’s set out like a chic American diner with edgy cocktails and great music. On Mondays, ladies can sip on three free drinks from 7pm to 11pm, with the purchase of one food item.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 584 6475. @americanodubai

Certo

Gather your friends for La Vita Bella taking place in the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City. Ladies can enjoy three drinks and unlimited pizza for Dhs89, while the same amount buys gents one drink and unlimited pizza.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. @CertoDubai

Hanami

Ultra-cool new Japanese inspired spot, Hanami in Andaz Dubai The Palm has a ladies’ night boasting panoramic views of the Palm, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah. Ladies can enjoy three drinks and a platter of fine Asian cuisine for Dhs150.

Hanami, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 581 4037. @hanamidxb

McGettigan’s JLT

If you’re looking for some good old Irish ‘craic’, there’s no place better than McGettigan’s JLT. Ladies’ night runs on a Monday, with three free drinks included in the purchase of a Dhs50 meal voucher.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Mon, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Matto Restaurant and Lounge

Pop along on Monday nights to Matto for Sliced, where you can enjoy unlimited pizzas from 8pm to 10pm. If you’re just here for the pie, it’s Dhs90 per person, including soft drinks. Dhs140 buys you all-you-can-eat pizza, plus free-flowing wine and beer, and Dhs220 includes spirits and cocktails.

Matto, Lobby Level, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Mon, 8pm to midnight (2-hour package). Tel: (0)52 604 3535. mattodubai.com

McGettigan’s JLT

McGettigan’s offer a burger and beer special every single day for Dhs99. Paired with the latest sports games and live music – it’s a night well spent. You’ll find branches in JLT, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, JBR and Downtown.

mcgettigans.com

Wine and cheese night

folly by Nick & Scott

On Mondays, couples can enjoy two hours of unlimited wine alongside a cheeseboard for Dhs295 for two from 5pm – perfect for a post-work colleague catch up, or even date night.

Folly by Nick & Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Mon, 5pm onwards, Dhs295 for two. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. folly.ae

Publique

Alpine-inspired Publique hosts cheesy deals available every single day. Pull up a chair by the (fake) fire, and catch up over unlimited cheese and wine.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm onwards, daily, from Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 430 8550. publique.ae

Early-bird offers

Lah Lah

Popular pan-Asian restaurant Lah Lah is offering unlimited dim sum, inclusive of chicken, vegetable and wagyu beef, for two hours for just Dhs79. It runs from noon to 4pm, between Saturday and Thursday.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Sat to Thur, 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

The Irish Village

Enjoy a full Irish breakfast from 11am to 6pm at the traditional Irish bar in Al Garhoud from 11am to 6pm. They even serve up roast of the day every day and there is live music from Kara from 9pm every Monday.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Prime68

You have but a brief window of opportunity to take advantage of the Prime Time menu at Prime68. Available daily from 6pm to 7pm, the three-course menu is priced at Dhs200, with wine pairing an additional Dhs120.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, daily 6pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining/prime68

Mango Tree Thai Bistro

The early bird catches the cut-price dinner at Mango Tree Thai Bistro in JBR. Dine between 5pm and 7pm, Sunday to Thursday, and save 50 per cent on your food.

Mango Tree Thai Bistro, Hilton Hotel The Walk JBR, avail Sun to Thur 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 374 7555. facebook.com/MangoTreeJBR/

Fibber Magee’s

For an affordable date night, head to Fibber Magee’s for the ‘Two can dine for Dhs199’ offer. Available Sunday to Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm, the deal includes two main meals and a bottle of wine or four beers/ciders.

Fibber Magee’s, Sheikh Zayed Rd, behind Saeed Tower 1, Dubai, Tue 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 332 2400. fibbersdubai.com

Images: Supplied