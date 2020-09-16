All of the best Wednesday night deals in Dubai

It’s not quite the weekend but let’s go out anyway…

You’re one step closer to the weekend, so why not just get it started early? From ladies’ nights to all-you-can-eat brunches we’ve rounded up all the unbeatable deals Dubai restaurants are offering on Wednesday nights.

Here are all the best Wednesday night deals in Dubai.

Mami Umami

Girls who dine at new Japanese concept Mami Umami will receive three complimentary drinks and a discount on the food bill at the Mamacita ladies’ night. Running between 7pm and 11pm, there will also be a live DJ and a free bottle of bubbles for the best dressed lady.

Mami Umami, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 512 5577. renaissancedubailife.com

Nassau

Every Wednesday Nassau has a new Italian buffet priced at Dhs195 for adults and Dhs95 for children aged four to 12. A wine package is also available, priced at Dhs195 and soft drinks are Dhs90.

Nassau, Emirates Golf Club, Wed 7pm onwards. dubaigolf.com/nassau

La Mezcaleria

Between 9pm and midnight, guests will be able to enjoy unlimited food and drinks at La Mezcaleria’s new evening brunch, with prices starting from Dhs175.

La Mezcaleria Pop-Up, Indie, Level 1, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Wednesdays, 9pm to midnight, from Dhs175. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

STK

Guys, if you take your girl to STK Downtown or JBR, you buy the dinner and drinks and they will go free. Whenever the guys buy an item, the restaurant will give you one free. Dishes include Lil Brgrs, steak or desserts such as the New York cheesecake.

STK Downtown and STK JBR, every Wednesday 6pm to 1am, lowest price item goes free. stkdubaijbr.com

Nara Pan Asian

Suzie Wong Wednesdays offers unlimited food and drinks for Dhs149 for girls and Dhs199 for guys between 8pm and 10pm. From 10pm onwards you can get another four drinks for Dhs100.

Nara Pan Asian, Cluster A, JLT, Wed 8pm onwards. Tel: 050 836 1513. naradxb.com

Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Eleven venues have teamed up to offer a range of deals for ladies every Wednesday. From free drinks to discounted food – check out the full list of offers here.

Ladies’ Night, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays, 6pm to 11pm. jumeirah.com

The Hideout

Man Up Wednesdays’ offers crazy hot wings and unlimited drinks for Dhs199 (or free if you can finish the wings). Tuck into a one course meal and unlimited drinks – priced at Dhs49 for ladies and Dhs129 for men. Alternatively you can have two courses with all the drinks for Dhs98 for girls and Dhs258 for guys.

The Hideout, Byblos Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Wednesdays from 8pm. Tel: (058) 534 6000. thehideoutdubai.com

Hutong

Red Lantern Evening offers a menu of eight dishes for Dhs245 per person or upgrade to free-flow drinks, including premium bubbles for Dhs395, or sparkling wine at Dhs295.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Wed, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Bleu Blanc Oysters & Grill

Grill & Grape Wednesdays is the new night from Bleu Blanc where guests can enjoy a three course meal for Dhs185 or with a wine pairing for Dhs245.

Bleu Blanc Oysters & Grill, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Wed 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. renaissancedubailife.com

Luigia

Pop & Pizza offers three glasses of bubbles and any pizza from the a la carte menu for Dhs150.

Luigia, Rixos Premium, JBR, Wed, 5.30pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 349 6950. www.luigia.ae

Havana Social Club

At Alma Latina ladies’ night, girls get three complimentary drinks when one dish from the ‘Authentic Cuban’ menu is purchased.

Luigia, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Weds, 7pm to 10pm. @havanasocialclubdubai

Iris

The Taste of Iris runs every Wednesday from 8pm with unlimited sushi packages starting from Dhs175. Add wine & beer and its Dhs220, the same with spirits is Dhs300 or add bubbly for Dhs420.

Iris Pop Up, DIFC, Weds, 8pm onwards. Tel: (056) 951 1442. @irisdubai

Alici

If you love crudo then you need to check out Alici’s Solo Crudo every Wednesday. Pull up a seat at the crudo bar while the chef serves you. Prices start from Dhs275 with soft drinks or add an Italian wine paring with each course for Dhs375.

Alici, Bluewaters, Dubai. Wed 5pm to 8pm, from Dhs275. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Have we missed your favourite Tuesday night deal in Dubai? Send us an email to let us know.