Beat the Sunday blues…

Feeling a bit down after the weekend? There’s plenty you can still enjoy in the city to keep your spirits up until the next weekend rolls around.

From unlimited dim sums to burger deals and wine and cheese nights, we’ve rounded up all the unbeatable deals Dubai restaurants are offering that you can avail of on Sunday.

Publique

This cool Alpine bar in the Souk Madinat Jumeirah is styled on a cosy ski chalet and makes for a great spot for a catch-up. Every single day of the week, you can tuck into a hearty burger or the kind of pizza you might find in the cafes up in the mountains of the Alps, plus a selected beer for just Dhs99.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, available throughout the day, daily. Tel: (0)4 430 8550. @publiquedubai

Garden on 8

Tuck into delicious pizzas and select beers off the menu for just Dhs99 at Garden on 8 which you can enjoy in a cool terrace.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, Sun 4pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

McGettigan’s JLT

McGettigan’s offer a burger and beer special every single day for Dhs99. Paired with the latest sports games and live music – it’s a night well spent. You’ll find branches in JLT, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, JBR and Downtown.

mcgettigans.com

Rose & Crown

For a delicious roast dinner, this British-style pub is the place to be. Choose from chicken, beef, lamb or roasted rainbow vegetables with all the trimmings. It’s Dhs90 for a roast on its own, or Dhs250 for two roasts and a bottle of wine or a bucket of beer.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Sun 11am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

The Irish Village

Love a good roast? Head to this traditional Irish bar in Al Garhoud and you can enjoy a delicious roast with three soft drinks for Dhs90. If you want house beverages, pay Dhs150 for three or Dhs195 for five selected draught, house wine & spirits. It’s available all day on Sunday.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Dubai, deal available all day on Sun. Tel: (0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Tap House

For a roast dinner with great views of the Palm, head to Tap House. Visit for ‘Nan’s British Roast’, and choose from chicken priced at Dhs99, beef for Dhs125 or lamb for Dhs135, which includes a glass of house wine. It comes with unlimited sides.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun, prices start from Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

Motorino

Every day, you can avail a fantastic deal at urban Italian restaurant Motorino. Get one starter, two mains, a dessert and a bottle of house wine you just Dhs199 per couple.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, Dubai, offer available every day from 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 814 5918. motorinodubai.com

UBK

At cool Dubai bar UBK its happy hour, every hour. Chill in the air-conditioned terrace and enjoy a selection of house drinks, including beers, wines and spirits, for just Dhs32.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 438 0000. movenpick.com

Toshi

Have a big appetite? This all-you-can-eat option at Toshi at Grand Millennium Hotel is perfect. Head here after work from 7pm to 11pm and enjoy sushi night on Sunday (also available on Tuesday and Thursday.) The all-you-can-eat feast includes a starter, soup, salad, main course and a dessert. The cost? Just Dhs195 per person if you’re having soft drinks, and Dhs299 if you want house beverages.

Toshi, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm daily – menu changes, Dhs195 soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 423 4170. millenniumhotels.com

Trattoria

Tuck into all-you-can-eat pasta for just Dhs99 at cute Italian restaurant Trattoria at the beautiful Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (800) 666353. @trattoriadubai

Wine and cheese night

Publique

The Alpine-inspired Publique is a cosy, no-frills French restaurant, with a host of cheesy deals available every single day. Pull up a chair by the (fake) fire, and catch up over unlimited cheese and wine.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 12pm onwards, from Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 430 8550. publique.ae

The City Grill

Enjoy free-flow of South African wines, plus your choice of a range of cheeses including Brie De Meaux, Valencay, Age Cave and much more. It’s priced at Dhs160, but you can order the cheese by itself for Dhs95.

The City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, from 5pm every Sun. Tel: (0)4 437 0088. @thecitygrilldubai

Ladies’ Night

Babiole

Set over three floors, Babiole is super-chic, boasting a glamorous restaurant, a brand new Moroccan-style lounge and a stunning terrace, offering visitors some incredible views out across the city. On Sundays, ladies can enjoy a three-course dinner, plus free-flowing beverages for Dhs145. Add oysters for Dhs195.

Babiole, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Sun 7.30pm to 10pm and 10.30pm to 1am (following day). Tel: (0)56 515 4665. babioledubai.com

1Oak Dubai

This Business Bay nightspot has not just one, but two brand-new ladies night. Ladies will only have to spend Dhs150 and they will have a choice of three different set menus laid out before them plus free-flowing drinks. A DJ will provide the lively background beats to your catch up chats with the girls.

1Oak Dubai, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, every Sun and Tue 10pm to 1am. Tel: (0)52 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com

Early-bird offers

Lah Lah

Popular pan-Asian restaurant Lah Lah is offering unlimited dim sum, inclusive of chicken, vegetable and wagyu beef, for two hours for just Dhs79. It runs from 12pm to 4pm, between Saturday and Thursday.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Prime68

You have but a brief window of opportunity to take advantage of the Prime Time menu at Prime68. Available daily from 6pm to 7pm, the three-course menu is priced at Dhs200, with wine pairing an additional Dhs120.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, daily 6pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com/dining/prime68

Have we missed your favourite Sun night deal in Dubai? Send us an email to let us know.