A homely community-focused space with an incredible menu….

Found nestled within the lush greenery of The Els Club, is a Romanesque courtyard, with a low-level water feature. To the right you’ll see a brand new dining destination, created by renowned Dubai restauranteur Sergio Lopez. The Pangolin is a two-floor hub of well-considered dishes, creative cocktails and comfortable colonial-inspired space.

The ground floor restaurant is the first to open, from today October 5, and the most easygoing of the three concepts. The brasserie style space reminds us of an upmarket safari, with neutral beige uniforms for the waiters, leather straps buckled to cushions and natural foliage separating the tables.

Devised by cook Troy Payne, the acoustically descriptive menu will have you drooling without any visual guides. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the comforting menu includes delicately battered sea bass and triple-cooked chips, inventive sandwiches and heart-warming sides.

Next to open will be the stunning first floor restaurant in bar, pipped to launch in November. Dishes such as native chicken on cassia bark, twice-cooked veal belly, salt-baked seabass and braised and coal-fired squid, showcase the best that the local market has to offer.

Sergio Lopez commented: “From the downstairs restaurant, which is perfect for families and friends to enjoy long breakfasts and lunches, to the upstairs restaurant, lounge and terrace where we can see people relaxing and enjoying themselves until sunset and beyond, The Pangolin is your community hangout, that serves real food and great beverages, for those that want to feel at home away from their own.”

The open plan space has been cleverly modified to adhere to social distancing rules, while still creating an ambient atmosphere. The space is filled with natural light during the day, with a view out to a soon-to-open pool deck. We’re told plans to launch a brunch are also on the cards, so watch this space.

The Pangolin, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Sunday to Thursday 8am to 12am, Friday and Saturday 8am to 1am. Tel: (054) 4438 288. thepangolindubai.com

Images: Provided