Missippi’s

Where: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai

A brand new rooftop pool, Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, is opening on Friday, October 9, and the ‘urban oasis’ is inspired by Bali, Tulum and Miami. Expect lush greenery, pastels and a party vibe at this new concept, which will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and a whole load of atmosphere, every day. The cool venue is brought to you by event giants, Candypants, and the team behind Cove Beach, LIVIT Hospitality Management group.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, opening October 9, 6am until late. @newdxbpool

Wane by SoMiya

Where: Address Dubai Marina

Wane by SoMiya is the brand new pool club concept that has taken over the space formerly occupied by Shades, on the fourth floor terrace at the Address Dubai Marina. It caused a stir when huge tiger and gorilla statues were helicoptered through Dubai Marina on September 13 to land at the poolside. It’s slated to officially open on October 15, and visitors can expect a totally new look with a cool jungle theme and a number of DJ’s on hand to provide entertainment.

Wane by SoMiya, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 8am to 3am daily. Tel: (052) 8844 879. @wanebysomiya

Le Kong

Where: Address Dubai Marina

Exciting new upscale restaurant, Le Kong, is also slated to launch in October, alongside (literally) the Wane by SoMiya pool club. Whilst we don’t yet know much about the new venue, we do know that diners will be treated to an array of French-Mediterranean-Japanese cuisine, plus some incredible views of the Dubai Marina from its position on the fourth floor terrace of the Address Dubai Marina hotel.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Where: DIFC

A Dubai outpost of world-famous restaurant by the late Joël Robuchon is expected to open in the city’s foodie district of DIFC, on October 6, in The Exchange building, just behind newly opened Shanghai Me. It will be the 12th L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon location to open around the world, and when it does, we think we can expect the same striking interiors of black and red, plus the celebrated chef and restauranteur’s signature high-end French cuisine. Did we mention the all of the L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon restaurants across the world currently hold 30 Michelin stars?

The Arts Club

Where: DIFC

Known as one of the most prestigious private members’ clubs in the world, The Arts Club is set to open its second location in Dubai’s DIFC in the coming months of 2020. The new spot will occupy more than 65,000 sq ft, and will be spread over four floors when it opens later this year. Under its roof will be an impressive roof terrace and three restaurants, as well as private dining rooms, lounges, bars, a nightclub, cigar lounge, library and dedicated exhibition spaces.

@theartsclubdubai

Clap DIFC

Where: DIFC

This brand new restaurant is an outpost of the original Clap Beirut, which is hugely popular in its home town. Get ready to enjoy some spectacular Dubai views as it’s expected to occupy the roof spot at Gate Village 11 in the cosmopolitan DIFC district. Expect ‘contemporary Japanese cuisine’ and a cool evening vibe.

Note: Image is Clap Beirut

@clapbeirut

Top Golf

Where: Emirates Golf Club

Famed American-born entertainment destination, Top Golf, is set to open up a branch at Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club later on this year. Fun for everyone, this is a celebrity-loved sports-entertainment concept that combines friendly competition with music, drinks, food and loads more.

dubaigolf.com

The Pangolin

Where: Sports City

Located at The Els Club, Dubai Sports City, The Pangolin will be a two-floor ‘lifestyle complex’ complete with a gym, pool, restaurant, bar, lounge and outdoor terrace. On the menu you’ll find dishes inspired by nostalgia and telling stories around the dinner table. There’s a European focus, which has been given a unique African twist. The beautiful restaurant will be located on the ground floor and open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

commercialinteriordesign.com

Cloud

Where: Studio City

Cloud is a shisha lounge that will replace Boho in Studio One Hotel. The new spot will serve Turkish-Lebanese fusion cuisine when it opens later in Q4 of this year. The setting is expected to be Mediterranean, and don’t forget to check out the spacious outdoor terrace too.

Lola

Where: TRYP by Wyndham, Barsha Heights

Lola Taberna Española is the brand new Spanish restaurant that is set to occupy the spot formerly inhabited by Barbary Dubai at the TRYP by Wyndham hotel. According to the website, Lola will serve up authentic Spanish cuisine in a taverna-style setting, with live music. It’s expected to transform from a casual dinner eatery into a ‘lively evening atmosphere’.

Phileas Foggs

Where: Address Montgomerie

Spanning an impressive 32,000 square feet, Phileas Foggs will occupy a big space at the Address Montgomerie. Set to become the go-to neighbourhood hangout, it’s split into five bespoke spaces; The Orangery (restaurant), sports pub, garden, amphitheatre and kids area. Designed as both a family-friendly space by day and idyllic date-night spot by night, guests can look forward to an array of seasonal community events throughout the year.

phileas-foggs

Lucky Fish Dubai

Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

As yet, there isn’t much information around about Lucky Fish Dubai, which will be an entirely new concept in Dubai when it opens on West Palm Beach. On its Facebook page, it’s described as ‘a tropical seaside restaurant and lounge, featuring rustic island style elements combined with luxurious decor.’ It will share the same ‘bungalow’ as Aprons & Hammers, but will sit on the left-hand side.

Aprons & Hammers

Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

For those who really like to get stuck into their food with out any fussy fine-dining, multi What’s On award-winning restaurant, Aprons & Hammers is probably just what you’re looking for. The restaurant is into its seafood by the bucket load. We’re talking buckets filled to the brim with lobster, crab, jumbo shrimp and much more. Aprons on, it’s about to get messy. Two outlets already exist in Dubai – one in Dubai Marina and one in La Mer, but we bet the new one on Palm West Beach is set to be super popular when it opens.

Señor Pico

Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

You’ll be able to get your Mexican fix when Señor Pico opens on Palm West Beach soon. The restaurant is expected to open in the next month. On the website, the opening times are listed as 12pm to 12am every day. Drink and food menus are also available to view online. The cuisine is described as ‘Mexican Early Californian’, offering ‘re-energized classics and new favorites’. Bring on the quesadillas, tacos, burritos, and so much more.

Jones The Grocer

Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Jones The Grocer hails all the way from Australia, and has made a name for itself in Dubai. A number of existing branches exist around the city, from Dubai Mall to Emirates Hills, where it’s popular for its artisan food, from healthy breakfasts to hearty burgers and huge cheese selections.

Orange Chameleon

Where: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Orange Chameleon opened in DIFC as a 24-hour lounge, back in November 2019. The restaurant-by-day, party-lounge-by-night concept promised dinner, drinks and shisha around the clock. We’re not sure if the newest venue will have the same opening hours, but we think we can expect some similar dishes on the menu, such as octopus, lobster linguine and tuna tartare.

