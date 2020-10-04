Dive into this urban oasis, with a ladies’ day, pool brunch and lots more…

With beautiful sunshine and finally some balmier temperatures in Dubai, we are always on the lookout for a cool pool to spend the day at. A brand new pool we have our eye on is the hotly-anticipated Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, which is finally opening on Friday, October 9.

This urban oasis was inspired by the colourful cafes in Bali, the tropical beaches of Tulum and the cool artistry in the city of Miami. Visitors can look forward to a fresh new ladies’ day, as well as a Friday pool brunch.

What’s On went for a sneak peek of Missippi’s, which you’ll find at Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, and we are bringing you the exclusive reveal of the venue and what you can expect…

Insta-worthiness is everywhere you turn at Missippi’s, from the dedicated picture wall at the entrance with Missippi’s signature pastel branding, balloons and a floating seat, to the tropical greenery and flowers laced through the canopy leading to the pool.

Outside, you’re met with a burst of colours in all directions. Spacious green faux-grass areas lend themselves to black-and-white-striped booth-seating areas and cushy round beds and cabanas. There’s also a giant lifeguard tower which will host the DJ.

An outside bar area welcomes you over for a drink or two, with casual seating dotted around. Additionally, there’s a picture-worthy cocktail kitchen and outside seating leading from the open doors of the restaurant.

Food served at Missippi’s includes beef sliders, sushi, pizza, tacos and salads. The cocktails are just as vibrant as the venue, served in varying bright shades of pink, blue and orange. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be catered for at the new spot, which be open from 6am until late, daily.

‘Bae Day’ is the new ladies’ day, launching on Tuesday, October 13 and running from 12pm to 5pm every Tuesday, thereafter. For Dhs99, you’ll enjoy unlimited Frose (slushies) or rose wine, plus a food platter, which includes salads, wraps, ice cream and more.

Friday’s pool brunch will run from 12pm to 5pm every Friday from October 9. It’s Dhs299 for unlimited selected house beverages and brunch food, such as salads, hot and cold mezzeh, seafood, meat & veggie options.

Missippi’s is brought to you by huge event players, Candypants, and the team behind Cove Beach, LIVIT Hospitality Management group.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, opening October 9, 6am until late daily. missippisdxb

