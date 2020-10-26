Who’s up for a little brainwork?

Looking for an alternative mid-week night out? Gather your group’s best brainboxes, and test your knowledge at one of the city’s top quiz nights.

With one almost every night of the week, you can call your friends and have an impromptu games night whenever it takes your fancy.

Whether you’re a history buff or mad on music, be sure to bring your A-game…

Monday

Crown & Lion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crown & Lion (@crownandliondubai) on Oct 11, 2020 at 6:32am PDT

The Crown & Lion is unashamedly British, bringing all the traditions of a local pub with it – think brass, brick and wood interiors with dart boards, pool tables and sports screens. Their quiz night ‘Quiz and Play Your Cards’ will test your general knowledge with a chance to win prizes every Monday.

Ground Floor, Byblos Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Tecom, Dubai, 8pm onwards, Mondays, free entry. Tel: (04) 488 8000. bybloshoteldubai.com

Spike Bar

The city’s longest running quiz night takes place every Monday from 8pm at Spike Bar in Emirates Golf Club. Whilst testing your general knowledge, you can tuck into a roast diner for Dhs79.

Spike, Emirates Golf Club, Mondays, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, free entry. Tel: (04) 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

The Clubhouse, Jebel Ali Recreation Club

The quiz night at Jebel Ali’s Clubhouse is back every Monday, and this season it’s a multi-round, interactive quiz with some top prizes to be won.

The Clubhouse, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, 8pm onwards, Mondays, free entry. Tel: (04) 459 5100. facebook.com/JebelAliClubHouse

Tuesday

Palm Bay

Palm Bay is the awesome new bar that occupies a spot on Palm Jumeirah’s popular Club Vista Mare. Expect a whole new look and feel when you visit. A wallet-friendly quiz night runs every Wednesday evening (except this week when a Halloween one takes place on Tuesday, October 27). Every quiz night will be themed (watch this space) and it will include five quiz rounds and two bingo rounds. It’s Dhs150 entry with two selected drinks and two dishes included.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Wednesdays from 8pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

McGettigan’s JLT

Get your geek on every Tuesday at McGettigan’s with this free-to-enter quiz night. Hosted by Jono and Rich from Dubai 92, you’ll be tested on general knowledge, pop culture, movies and music and more. The quiz starts at 8pm, with plenty of prizes to be won. Each month it’s a different theme, too.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8pm, Tuesdays, free. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com

Stoke House

The Tuesday weekly quiz night at Stoke House offers up redeemable food and drink vouchers for its weekly changing prizes. Entry to the quiz is free, and you can enjoy a dinner deal for Dhs105 of a pie and a pint each week.

Stoke House, Damac Hills, Al Hebiah Third District, Dubai, 8pm onwards, Tuesdays, Dhs105. Tel: (04) 245 3939. stokehouse.ae

Mr Miyagis

Mr Miyagis is the cheeky and cheerful hangout at Media One Hotel. Think you know your music? Put it to the test with the ‘Bangkok Bingo’ quiz night on a Tuesday. It’s Dhs99 person which includes the Bingo game, three selected beverages and unlimited snacks. Prizes of up to Dhs1,000 are there for the winning.

Mr Miyagi’s, Level 9, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tuesdays from 8pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 4207489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Wednesday

Social Company

Brush up on general knowledge, music, movies, musical bingo rounds and more, with teams of up to six players at a free-to-enter weekly quiz hosted by Ciaran Fox, Dubai’s very-own jazz and swing extraordinaire at Social Company, the super hip dine, drink and chill venue at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, 8pm to 10pm, Wednesdays, free entry. Tel: (04) 519 1111. facebook.com/zabeelhousethegreens

Garden on 8

The Garden on 8 quiz takes place every Wednesday and aims to test your general knowledge on everything from politics to music. Head down early to take advantage of happy hour from 4pm to 8pm.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, 7.30pm to 10pm, Wednesdays, free entry. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Saturday

Reform Social & Grill

Every Saturday, Reform Social & Grill hosts ‘The Big Gameshow’ with awesome prizes to be won. Answer questions as a team and if you get the highest points, you will get to play ‘Take it or leave it’ for a chance to win a bar tab that is valid for 12 months. Take advantage of the food offer where for Dhs199 per person, you can get sharing platters (mix of meat and fish) and three hours unlimited house beverages.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, every Sat until Nov end, 5pm to 9pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Images: Social/provided