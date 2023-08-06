Acoustic solos, rock bands, open mic nights and more…

Tired of your rotation of ladies’ nights, happy hours and brunches? Then check out these spots where you can catch live music in Dubai.

It’s becoming increasingly popular for restaurants and bars to host weekly residencies from musicians and bands that cater to all tastes. Whether its rock bands, acoustic solos and duos, guitarists, we’ve rounded up a bunch to keep you busy.

Here are 11 of the best places to catch live music in Dubai…

Daily

Everyday: Hard Rock Cafe

Arguably one of Dubai’s most famous live music venues, Hard Rock Cafe puts on regular local and international acts. You can catch live music on a daily basis from the likes of Junior Brown, Boxtones Duo, Kaz and more. They even host some big acts, too. Stay up to date on hardrockcafe.com

Hard Rock Cafe Dubai, Festival City Mall, weekdays 7.30pm and weekends 8.30pm until midnight, daily. Tel: (04) 232 8900. hardrockcafe.com

Everyday: Jass Lounge

Besides enjoying an atmosphere of opulence and exclusive cocktails, you’ll be swayed by the soundful sounds of jazz classics at Jazz Lounge. The jazz bar is tucked away in a corner of Gate District 2 (just down the road from Amazonico). Head here for drinks and to hear the tunes of different bands performing each night ranging from soulful jazz classics to Latin jazz and even jazz tunes with Oud.

Jass Lounge, Gate District 2, DIFC, Tel: (050) 912 4242, @jasslounge

Everyday: The Irish Village Dubai

The ever bustling Irish Village has live musicians on rotation throughout the week at its iconic Garhoud location. You can catch the same performers at the Studio City location from Tuesday to Sunday. Check out their schedule here.

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud and Studio City, from 9pm on most days, theirishvillage.com

Everyday: McGettigan’s JLT

The popular Irish pub McGettigan’s JLT branch has a daily live entertainment schedule at night. Your live music session can be paired with music bingo and quiz nights, or you can just enjoy the sweet music while enjoying bites and sips. Check out the schedule here which is updated every week.

McGettigan’s, Next to Bonnington, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster J, live music daily, Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com

Everyday: McCafferty’s JVC

There’s live music throughout the week at this Irish bar in Jumeirah Village Circle that will leave you tapping your toes to the beat while you enjoy Irish grub and sips. The line-up features local musicians and you can check out who takes to the stage here. If you want traditional Irish music, head here on Wednesday night for the three-piece Irish trad band.

McCafferty’s JVC, Circle Mall, Jumeirah Village Circle, live music daily, Tel: (0)55 784 9220. @mccaffertysjvc

Everyday: Wavehouse

Wavehouse brings together live music, gaming, bowling, drinking and dining, all overlooking a cool state-of-the-art wave machine. It’s one of Dubai’s liveliest dining and entertainment hub making it a great spot to chill out with mates, and the band rock out every single day.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, atlantis.com/dubai

Wednesday to Saturday: Sola Jazz Lounge

This lounge has live music by world-renowned jazz artists and bands four nights a week perfect for jazz lovers in Dubai. Its blues and jazz night on Thursday, Soul R&B on Friday, and Jazz pop on Saturday. In between sets, you’ll be treated to a live DJ.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, live music Wed to Sat 9pm to 12.30am. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com Bla Bla Dubai Bla Bla is the hottest day to night destination on JBR. With 21 bars, a restaurant dedicated to three international cuisines – Japanese, Italian and traditional smokehouse dishes, and one huge beach club all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else, and of course, you can expect live music. Head to the Restaurant for live music every night. This October you can even catch American rapper Denzel Curry at the venue.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, open 8am to 3am. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Lock Stock & Barrel

Lock Stock and Barrel have a number of great food deals spread throughout the week paired with live music. There’s Drunch every Saturday from 4pm to 6pm where you’ll get unlimited selected drinks for Dhs150; a Dhs120 roast deal every Sunday for Dhs120; and for a limited time only, LSB has bought back its (wildest) Lock Stock and Live brunch which runs from 1pm to 4pm every Saturday for Dhs275. Make bookings or find out more here.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights and Rixos Premium, JBR, lsb-dubai.com

Iris Meydan

When: Wednesday

During ladies’ night on Wednesday, there’s live music by pop singer, Lexie. The ladies will enjoy two hours of free flowing selection of house beverages for a starting price of Dhs150.

Iris, Meydan Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba 1, Wed 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 334 3355. oberoihotels.com

PizzaExpress Live

There are a number of live music events at this popular Dubai venue. The Friday night brunch runs from 8pm with vocal favourite, John-Andrew belting out the favourite hits. On Saturday, be mesmerized with the fantastic live sounds of vocalist and guitarist, Ananya. And on ladies’ night on Thursday there’s unlimited bubbles and grapes for Dhs99 plus food and live music by Gemma from 8pm. On Wednesday, it’s Jam Night where performer are invited to sign up and jam the night away.

PizzaExpress Live, Bay Square 5, Business Bay, Tel: (04) 566 5722. pizzaexpress.ae

Images: Supplied and Social