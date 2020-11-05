Weekend mode, on…

If you’re still mulling over your dinner plans, you can never really go wrong with a roast dinner, can you? The hearty British classic dish with carved meat, delicious sides and lashings of gravy was made for treating yourself.

Roast dinners can get a little on the pricey side in Dubai, but we’ve rounded up 6 cracking Dubai roast dinners that include drinks too.

You’re welcome…

1. Barrel 12

Best for: Chilled Palm Jumeirah vibes

Does your weekend not feel complete without a roast dinner with all the trimmings? Well, we know just where you could go to get yours – with a great deal. Head to sports bar, Barrel 12 on The Palm Jumeirah where you can enjoy a traditional roast dinner with a glass of wine or beer for Dhs159. The roast is served on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Barrel 12, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun, Tues, Wed, 5pm to 11pm, Fri & Sat, 2pm to 12am, Mon closed. Tel: (04) 552 4000. facebook.com/barrel12dxb

2. Palm Bay

Best for: Those Club Vista Mare vibes

There are few places in Dubai that bring the weekend vibes like Club Vista Mare on The Palm Jumeirah, so its an ideal spot to hit up for your Sunday roast. Check out the fairly new Palm Bay restaurant where it’s Dhs150 for a roast dinner with unlimited sides, plus there’s two house beverages included.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, roast available between 12pm and 10pm, Saturdays. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

3. McGettigan’s

Best for: Watching the sport

For a chilled afternoon, McGettigan’s is always a safe bet (especially if the football is on). Whether you’re visiting the popular JLT branch or the one at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, enjoy an Irish take on a roast dinner, washed down with a pint of house beer.

McGettigans, JLT, and Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturday and Sunday, timings vary, Dhs119. McGettigans.com

4. Lock, Stock & Barrel

Best for: Getting two different meats

Enjoy the roast of the day, with all the trimmings, at cool Dubai sports bar, Lock, Stock & Barrel, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (plenty of time). Choose not one, but two, meats from chicken, beef and lamb, priced at Dhs100, inclusive of a house beverage.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR The Walk, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays 2pm to 9pm, Sundays 4pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

5. The Rose & Crown

Best for: A seriously traditional Brit-style pub

It doesn’t get much more traditional ‘British-style pub’ than The Rose and Crown, with its dark woods, exposed brick, TV screens and pool tables. Choose from chicken, beef, lamb or roasted rainbow vegetables with all the trimmings. It’s Dhs250 for two roasts and a bottle of wine or a bucket of beer.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 12am, Dhs90 for roast, Dhs250 two roasts and drinks. Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

6. Tap House

Best for: A sophisticated Sunday roast

Tap House on Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare offers its visitors a sleek gastropub vibe, with cosy booths and great views across the waters surrounding the Palm. Visit for ‘Nan’s British Roast’, and choose from chicken priced at Dhs99, beef for Dhs125 or lamb for Dhs135, which includes a glass of house wine. Oh, there’s unlimited sides, too.

The Taphouse, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Saturday and Sunday, from Dhs99. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

7. Turn Up

Best for: Unlimited sides

Turn Up at the popular FIVE JVC, is cool, airy and spacious, with light flooding in from the glass panelled walls offering its visitors some awesome views. Roast dinner is served every Saturday, with a glass of house wine and unlimited sides, priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs99.

Turn Up, FIVE JVC, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, Saturdays, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Images: Social