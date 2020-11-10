Get set for three days of fireworks and celebrations…

Diwali is one of our favourite celebrations in Dubai, when the streets of Bur Dubai glitter with colourful lights, and Dubai restaurants create special Diwali menus. This weekend, Global Village will be celebrating Diwali with fireworks and live performances for the Festival of Lights.

Diwali entertainment at Global Village

The fun begins on Thursday and Friday, with musical fireworks at Global Village from 9pm each night. Throughout the weekend, the India Pavilion will be the heart of the Diwali action.

At the main stage, catch the colourful performance of Absolute Bollywood, or watch the Lights, Camera, Action… Bollywood show, promising a fast-paced skip through some of Bollywood’s most memorable moments.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Bollywood Street Flashmob, who’ll be popping up throughout Global Village. And catch children’s favourite Chhota Bheem at the Kids’ Theatre.

Diwali snacks at Global Village

There are so many incredible things to eat at Global Village this year. But for this weekend, keep your energy levels up for your Diwali celebrations with authentic Indian snacks.

Sit down to a feast at Grand BBQ, Punjabi Village or Indian Chaat Bazaar, for grills, curries and breads fresh from the tandoor. Grab a snack to go from Everything Parartha. Or satisfy that sweet craving with kulfi ice creams from the Kulfilicious dessert trolley.

Season 25 of Global Village is proving to be one of the best yet, and this weekend will be even better, thanks to the vibrancy and good vibes of Diwali.

Global Village, October 25, 2020 to April 18, 2021, Sat 2pm to 11pm, Sun to Wed 4pm to midnight (last entry 11.30pm), Thu and Fri 4pm to 1am (last entry 12.30am). Dhs15, free entry for under threes, over 65s and people of determination. Visit: globalvillage.ae/en/