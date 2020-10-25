We’re all about the eats at Global Village…

Global Village reopens today, and it’s shaping up to be better than ever. From the cultural pavilions to the live performances, there’s always plenty to see and do. But for us, a highlight is the chance to sample foods from around the globe. With more than 200 restaurants, kiosks and food carts, there’s an incredible array of things to eat at this year’s Global Village.

Here are some foodie highlights from the Global Village restaurants…

At newcomer Old Tbilisi, sample Georgian khinkali (meat dumplings) and khachapuri (cheesy bread with an egg on top).

Watch mozzarella being simmered and stretched in the on-site mozzarella lab, before sitting down to fresh pizzas and pastas at Mozzarella 21.

Discover Uzbek cuisine, including grilled kebabs, freshly baked breads, and Uzbekistan’s signature plov (a rice pilaf dish), from Plov 7.

Try authentic tom yum goong (spicy prawn soup), steamed mussels, and pad Thai straight from the wok at Yahya.

Feast on the chelo kabab sultani (Persian grilled veal and minced kebab with steamed rice), ash soup (made with greens, beans and noodles) and Shirazi salad from Sadaf restaurant.

Enjoy Lebanese manakeesh, smoky chargrilled meats and syrup-drenched kunafa at Qasr Al Dayaa.

Sample Northern Indian specialties, such as malai kofta, butter chicken, samosas and kulfi at Punjabi Village.

Make cheat day count with mac ‘n’ cheese, Cheetos-coated sushi rolls, and chicken Cheetos rolls at Pistachio.

Eat your fill of Egyptian kofta, foul, falafel and more from Najm Al Saeed Egyptian Food.

Dine on Bosnian roast lamb, cooked in a 200-year-old stone oven shipped all the way from Bosnia, plus rotisserie chickens, with potatoes and flat breads at Koliba.

Order the signature prawn dum biryani, cooked in a clay pot and baked with a pastry lid to seal in the moisture and flavour, from Indian eatery Grand Barbecue.

Tuck into Bosnian cevapcici and freshly baked pita bread at Bosnian House.

Devour authentic mutton and chicken biryanis, and flavourful Pakistani karahis from Al Haaj Bundoo Khan.

Don a bib and prepare to get messy at Pirates Seafood, where you can smash your way through mountains of saucy crustaceans.

Savour smoky lamb kofta straight off the grill, plus ice cream-stuffed baklava for dessert, at Kofteci Bekir Turkish restaurant.

Global Village, October 25, 2020 to April 18, 2021, Sat 2pm to 11pm, Sun to Wed 4pm to midnight (last entry 11.30pm), Thu and Fri 4pm to 1am (last entry 12.30am). Dhs15, free entry for under threes, over 65s and people of determination. Visit: globalvillage.ae/en/