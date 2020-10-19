The 25th season of Global Village is almost upon us…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has resumed four of its bus routes travelling to and from Global Village ahead of its 25th season, starting on October 25.

Route 102 from Rashidiya Metro Station, Route 103 from Union Metro Station, Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, and Route 106 from Mall of Emirates Metro Station will make it easier for riders to reach the popular attraction.

The service runs from 3.15pm until 11.15pm daily, with 30 minutes of travel time.

RTA also plans to resume the electric Abra tourist services from the opening day, helping visitors to get around the huge site, via the canal. The CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA, Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, said that the renewable energy Abras have been a very popular service over the last 10 seasons.

“The Global Village is a tourist hotspot in the Dubai tourist map as it appeals considerable numbers of residents, visitors and tourists descending on the UAE from all corners of the globe. It offers them an enjoyable time in exciting events, games and entertainments in the company of families and friends,” Bahrozyan added.

There’s so much to see and enjoy at Global Village this year, including 26 cultural pavilions from around the world. They will also have the world’s largest virtual concert, bringing together 2,500 performers from over 100 countries.

Tickets to Global Village will cost Dhs15 this year. Entry will be free for children under three, people of determination, and seniors aged 65 and above.

The park will operate Saturday to Wednesday, 4pm to midnight (with last entry at 11.30pm), and Thursday and Friday, 4pm to 1am, with last entry at 12.30pm).

Global Village, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, October 25, 2020 to April 18, 2021. globalvillage.ae

Images: RTA