The rainfall is a result of the country’s cloud seeding efforts…

Parts of the UAE have been hit with lashings of rain today, Sunday November 8, as the first instance of winter weather begins to set in. Areas of Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai, Fujairah, Sharjah and Ajman have already experienced light rain, with warnings of more on the way.

National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issues a flood alert for residents in eastern areas, and advised them to stay away from areas of flash floods and accumulated rain. Convective clouds have formed over eastern areas of the country, with rain reported in Hatta and Lehbab.

NCM shared updates of the latest reports of rainfall on its Twitter page, along with the hashtag ‘cloud seeding’, so it’s safe to assume that this has something to do with the change in weather.

Later in the week, residents can expect cloudy and foggy weather, with wind speeds of up to 30 kilometres per hour. Throughout the week, nights will be humid, followed by a chance of fog and mist in the mornings. The sea will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

An air quality report states that in Dubai and Sharjah the pollution is average today, but in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah the air pollution is poor, and in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain it’s very poor.

