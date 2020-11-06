There’s plenty happening in the city…

It’s the start of a brand new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From a deal to pamper you and a friend to a fun way to stay fit, we’ve rounded up six amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday November 8

1. Enjoy a pamper session with your bestie

The only thing better than a little ‘me-time’ is ‘us-time’ with your best friend. At cool JLT Salon, THT – That Hair Tho, girls can get a 25 per cent discount when they bring a friend. When you book, be sure to use the code THTBestie and you’ll be able to redeem the offer.

THT- That Hair Tho, Basement Level, The Dome Building, Cluster N, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Sun 11am to 8pm, Mon to Thurs 10am to 9pm, Fri 9am to 6pm, Sat 10am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 589 6670. thathairtho.me

2. See an award-winning movie

Cinema Akil has announced it’s November line-up and it’s not one to be missed. Kicking off with an award-winning film, All This Victory, the independent cinema will be showing daily screenings until November 18. Lebanese filmmaker, Ahmad Ghoussein, depicts the 2006 war and a series of events during a 24-hr ceasefire, inspired by real-life events.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Dhs56.50 per ticket. Tel: (04) 223 1139. cinemaakil.com

Monday November 9

3. Bounce your way to a healthy lifestyle