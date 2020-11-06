6 of the best things to do in Dubai this week
There’s plenty happening in the city…
It’s the start of a brand new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From a deal to pamper you and a friend to a fun way to stay fit, we’ve rounded up six amazing things to do in Dubai this week.
Sunday November 8
1. Enjoy a pamper session with your bestie
The only thing better than a little ‘me-time’ is ‘us-time’ with your best friend. At cool JLT Salon, THT – That Hair Tho, girls can get a 25 per cent discount when they bring a friend. When you book, be sure to use the code THTBestie and you’ll be able to redeem the offer.
THT- That Hair Tho, Basement Level, The Dome Building, Cluster N, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Sun 11am to 8pm, Mon to Thurs 10am to 9pm, Fri 9am to 6pm, Sat 10am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 589 6670. thathairtho.me
2. See an award-winning movie
Cinema Akil has announced it’s November line-up and it’s not one to be missed. Kicking off with an award-winning film, All This Victory, the independent cinema will be showing daily screenings until November 18. Lebanese filmmaker, Ahmad Ghoussein, depicts the 2006 war and a series of events during a 24-hr ceasefire, inspired by real-life events.
Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Dhs56.50 per ticket. Tel: (04) 223 1139. cinemaakil.com
Monday November 9
3. Bounce your way to a healthy lifestyle
Dubai Fitness Challenge, October 30 to November 28, across the city, free. For a complete list of events, register via dubaifitnesschallenge.com
4. Enjoy the design action happening in D3
Dubai Design Week kicks off on November 9 and Akiba Dori are getting involved in the action. The modern Japanese spot has reopened its terrace fro winter and will be throwing garden parties every night this week. Enjoy the sounds of lo-fi hip hop and wavy R’n’B, paired with dishes such as wagyu tacos, wasabi prawns and the Akiba sliders.
Akiba Dori, Dubai Design District, Nov 9 to 14, 12pm til late. Tel: (04) 770 7949. akibadori.com
Tuesday November 10
5. Win a staycation
African + Eastern (A+E) has teamed up with a Mexican beer brand to bring paradise to you. The Local Paradise activation will see venues across the city offer up great deals and prizes to beer drinkers. Various bars, restaurants, A+E stores and selected bottle shops will be giving away prizes between now and November 30. You’ll be entered into a draw where you could be one of 50 winners who will get an epic staycation weekend for two at W Dubai – The Palm.
Wednesday November 11
6. Check out a funky evening brunch
Discoteca us the fun weekly evening brunch at Matto. Every Wednesday guests can enjoy old school disco, funk and soul tunes and free-flowing Italian food and drinks starting from Dhs190. Thr beunhc runs for two hours from 8.30pm with DJ Patchoulee on the decks.
Matto, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Wednesdays, 8.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs105 with food, Dhs190 with wine and beer, Dhs260 cocktails, Dhs345 spirits. Tel: (052) 604 3535. mattodubai.com