It’s the first time a cycle ride like this one has come to the city…

Are you a keen cyclist or just fancy taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime bike ride whilst taking in some of the best sights Dubai has to offer? If the answer is yes, mark Friday, November 20 in your diary as Sheikh Zayed Road is set to turn into a mammoth cycling track.

The ‘Dubai Ride’ has just been launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It comes as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020.

It’s free to enter the cycle ride, which is non-competitive and welcomes cyclists of all ages and abilities. For families and young children there will be a 4km ride, as well as a 14km ride open to anyone above the age of 13 to explore the city in a truly new way.

On the 14km route, cyclists will pass some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks and buildings. It will take you through Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Canal and, of course, Sheikh Zayed Road. It’s the first time the famous road has ever been used for a cycling race.

To take part, you’ll need to register for the event. You’ll need to bring your own bike and helmet, and be able to cycle 4km or more. If you don’t have your own bicycle, there are plenty of rental shops around the city so you can hire what you need.

Roads will be closed to traffic during the event, which will be closely monitored by pace cars. Social distancing will be observed throughout the event and cyclists are reminded to adhere to the safety rules and regulations.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said of the Dubai Ride: “The Dubai Ride, part of Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020, is aligned with our vision to transform the city into a bicycle-friendly metropolis and our efforts to encourage people to adopt cycling as a sport.”

Dubai Ride, Friday, November 20, free to enter. dubairide.com

@dubaifitnesschallenge

Image: Dubai Media Office