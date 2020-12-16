It’s the time of year for some joyful discounts…

‘Tis the season to be merry, and what could incite that festive cheer more than half-price stays at some of the UAE’s most fabulous hotels? Hospitality group Accor has just announced a special Christmas sale, enabling you to book your next staycation at a steal.

From now until January 15, 2021, you can book stays up to March 31 with a 50 per cent discount. Participating hotels include: Fairmont the Palm; Sofitel Dubai The Palm; Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi, Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate and Fairmont Fujairah.

The 50 per cent discount will be available at more than 35 hotels and resorts in the UAE. To avail the special offer, all you need to do is become a member of Accor’s loyalty programme, ‘ALL’ (Accor Live Limitless). Doing so will get you some amazing discounts at some top hotels, rewards, earning points to use on future stays and lots more.

Additionally, Accor is currently running a #alliwantiseverything campaign, with 50 per cent off stays and selected dining experiences at selected hotels for members of ALL when they book through the ALL App or on www.all.com , before December 24 2020 and are valid for stays until March 31, 2021.

There’s also a chance to win an incredible trip to the Seychelles. The prize includes a 5-night paid holiday at Raffles Seychelles, inclusive of meals for two, two air international flight tickets and a helicopter transfer from Mahe to Praslin. Sounds like our kind of holiday.

To enter the competition, participants need to simply sign up to the ALL Loyalty program and follow @ALL_MEA on their Instagram channel for more details. The competition ends on 24 December 2020.

You can find out more about the ALL programme and sign up here.

Images: Provided