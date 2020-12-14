Dubai certainly doesn’t do things by halves…

With near year-round blue skies and sunshine, it’s no surprise that pool and beach days are a bonafide Dubai pastime. We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to luxurious infinity pools and beach clubs in the city, but if you feel like you’ve tried and tested them all, get ready, as some brand new ones are set to open.

Naturally, What’s On is bringing you the scoop on what you can look forward to…

Beach clubs

BLA BLA

Incredible new beach club and dining destination BLA BLA is set to open in JBR in December. The space it occupies is vast and it’s set to be your new favourite hangout spot. With twenty bars, three restaurants and one beach club, complete with a pool, all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else. In phase one of opening, the beach club plus eight bars with different themes and three restaurants will be revealed. In phase two, a secret second concept is to open.

O Beach Dubai

O Beach Ibiza is legendary on the party island for its huge pool parties and champagne spray shows, and now Dubai is getting a slice of the action. O Beach Dubai was originally slated to open in Dubai in 2020, however it’s now tipped to open in the Autumn of 2021 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location. Alongside the iconic beach club, there’s also going to be a healthy restaurant called The Skinny Kitchen, famed Linekers Bar and a new nightclub.

Infinity pools

AURA Skypool

AURA Skypool, brought to life by Sunset Hospitality Group, is slated to open in Q2 of 2021. Standing at 210 metres in the sky, it’s one of the highest pools in the world and we’re sure it will be a must-visit for Dubai residents and visitors alike. Taking over the entire 50th floor of Nakheel’s eagerly-anticipated new Palm Tower hotel, the new 360-degree infinity pool will offer sun-seekers panoramic views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and beyond.

Raffles Palm Jumeirah

A second Raffles hotel is set to be built on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah by 2021. The two towers, called the Palm360, will be the tallest buildings on The Palm when complete. As well as housing the 125-key Raffles hotel, the two-tower site will also be home to 359 branded residences – including 16 penthouses that will each have their own private infinity pool, gym and cinema. But the bit that’s got us most excited is the pool. Set to be the world’s largest sky pool, it will reside at 170 metres high and span 155 metres in length, connecting the two towers.

SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences

When luxury SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences opens in Downtown Dubai, it will be one of the tallest hotels in the city. When it does, it will boast 254 expertly designed hotel rooms, 371 residential units and 321 hotel apartments. That’s not all. There are set to be not one but two stunning infinity pools on the roof, which will offer visitors 360-degree views of Dubai.

Address Jumeirah Resort

Address Jumeirah Resort is the stunning bespoke new hotel that is soon set to open in Dubai. It can be found next to Doubletree by Hilton in JBR. The eye-catching structure sees two towers, which are 74 storeys high and are connected at the bottom and then at the top. A luxurious infinity pool will stretch across the top of the hotel, and it’s tipped to open in January 2021.

