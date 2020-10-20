It’s inspired by the French Riviera…

We’re always one the hunt for a great new pool deal that doesn’t cost the earth.

Stawart Dubai beach club, Zero Gravity has just launched a brand new Thursday brunch that promises to bring Monte Carlo vibes to Dubai, so if you can manage to snag an extra day off work, go and check it out.

The French Riviera-inspired brunch ‘Salut!’ kicks off on Thursday, October 22 from 1pm to 5pm, and will run every Thursday thereafter. Now the weather has cooled down, it’s the perfect time to soak up the sun as you sip on free-flowing beverages and tuck into unlimited food.

This new offering is priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents. Cabin crew can avail the same offer for Dhs99, and during the October half-term holidays, teachers can also enjoy the brunch for Dhs99.

Food and drinks will be served to your sun lounger by the pool or sea, or to your sofa. As well as wine, beer and spirits, the house beverage package includes some popular cocktails such as a certain spritz, mimosas and cool frozen daiquiris.

Bites will include a selection of cold starters, plus wild mushroom pithiviers and chicken sliders for mains and chocolate profiteroles. A DJ will spin the decks throughout the day, playing a whole host of deep house tracks to set the scene.

Zero Gravity has definitely earned its stripes over the years as one of the coolest beach clubs in Dubai. It constantly draws in crowds for its fun pool brunches and great location. Pop star Justin Bieber has paid it a visit more than once.

What better way to start the weekend early?

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, near Skydive Dubai drop zone, Dubai, Thursdays from October 22, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs249 gents.Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Provided