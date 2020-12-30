Starting January 3, 2021…

Abu Dhabi Media Office has shared the news of a joint decision by Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, that the first two weeks of the new school term (which starts January 3, 2021) will be conducted on a remote learning basis for all students in Abu Dhabi (including both public and private schools).

This return to a virtual classroom, is purely a proactive preventative measure, creating a buffer zone between school staff and intermixing of students, many of whom will be returning from a break in the academic year that typically involves social gatherings outside of their school bubble.

Those parents, teachers and students returning from international travel must ensure they follow the emirate’s self-isolation procedures.

Abu Dhabi authorities also wanted to remind residents, that we all have a role in protecting public health. Social distancing, wearing PPE, testing, vaccinations and increased levels of hygiene are still the best way to ensure we make it through the pandemic in the best possible shape.

Existing rules to remember when the schools return

The mandatory Covid-19 testing for all teachers, staff and pupils over 12 years old will continue. Though, ADEK confirmed in September “Parents will not be asked to cover the costs, and further details will be communicated in due course.”

Other rules include: A maximum of 15 students will be permitted in the classroom at any one time, with a minimum social distance of 1.5m between individuals at all times; All staff and students above six years old must wear masks at all times; Extracurricular sports and activities are currently prohibited; Daily temperature checks on all staff on students; Break times will be alternating to avoid overcrowding.

