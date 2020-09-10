No revision required for these mandatory tests…

Although many younger kids in the capital are back in full-time education now, private high schools are operating a staggered return with class room learning expected to recommence throughout the end of September and beginning of October.

As per the Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) guidelines to help keep schooling safe in the pandemic era, all children over 12 are required to take a Covid-19 test prior to their return, and then at regular intervals afterwards.

In news uncovered by The National, both the tests prior to the school restart and the ongoing tests, will not have to be funded by parents.

A representative of ADEK told The National:

“Parents will not be asked to cover the costs, and further details will be communicated in due course.”

“Pupils will be tested regularly, and parents will be informed prior to testing. Should any pupil show any signs or symptoms, they will have to quarantine for 14 days, or present negative Covid-19 test results prior to being allowed back to school.

“PCR testing will be required once before schools reopen for all pupils aged 12 (grade 7/year 8) and above.”

This testing will be carried out on campus and at Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) testing centres. As indicated above, further details on the mechanics and test booking procedures will be communicated shortly.

But for a general idea on the locations of SEHA testing centres, you can check out their website at seha.ae or mobile app.

Images: Unsplash/Getty