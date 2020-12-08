For whom the road tolls…

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Center (ITC) has announced that it’s ‘Darb’ road toll system to help with traffic flow in the emirate, will go live on January 2, 2021.

The transport authority urged motorists in the UAE that plan to use Abu Dhabi’s roads, to ensure they’re registered on the darb.itc.gov.ae website or via the Darb app.

There’s an initial Dhs100 charge, Dhs50 of which is the registration fee, Dhs50 is credit.

The Integrated Transport Center (ITC), part of @AbuDhabiDMT, has called upon vehicle owners in #AbuDhabi to register for the ‘Darb’ toll gate system and activate their accounts via https://t.co/mNhf2FN0xt or via the Darb app. The system will go live from 2 January 2021. pic.twitter.com/KtxLvJ9OsR — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 8, 2020

Darb was initially intended to go live at the start of 2020. The system, which is similar to Dubai’s Salik, has a network of tollgates on busy roads, which will automatically incur charges when your car passes through them.

There was an initial three-month grace period from January 2020, allowing all Abu Dhabi road-users (not just those vehicles registered in the emirate) the opportunity to get signed up.

But back in March – the roll-out was deferred again, this time until the end of 2020.

Where and how much?

From January 2, charges will only be collected during peak times (that’s 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm, Saturday to Thursday) on four major bridges: Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa, Al Maqtaa and Mussafah. A map of the precise locations can be found on the darb.itc.gov.ae itself.

For all other times, including Fridays and public holidays, it will be free to pass through the toll gates.

There will be a maximum daily toll charge of Dhs16 per vehicle, and a monthly cap of Dhs200

Once the tolls are switched on, motorists who don’t comply with the rules may face fines of up to Dhs10,000.

Exemptions

Certain groups of individuals and transport types do enjoy an exemption to the tolls.

These include: Elderly and retired citizens, people of determination and low-income citizens.

Ambulances, army vehicles, civil defence vehicles, public transport and governmental vehicles, public taxis, ITC licensed school buses, motorbikes and towed vehicles are also exempt.

All exemptions must be applied for via the website or app.

Register now on the darb.itc.gov.ae website or via the Darb app.

Images: Unsplash