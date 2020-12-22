Those arriving from ‘Green List’ countries will only have to isolate until negative PCR result…

In what will likely be a gift at the very top of many family wishlists, Abu Dhabi government is preparing for a complete overhaul of the emirate’s entry restrictions, to come into effect from December 24.

The policy changes will mainly affect tourists coming from overseas, with passengers from some countries on a ‘Green List’ now able to travel into the country with a greatly-reduced quarantine period.

The self-isolation period for these ‘Green Countries’ is only as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the PCR test administered on arrival into Abu Dhabi Airport (or one of the other entry points, prior to arriving by road).

Following the successes achieved by implementing the precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 and maintaining a low rate of confirmed cases, Abu Dhabi will welcome back international tourists from 24 December 2020. pic.twitter.com/Oq7X9qH8BF — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 22, 2020

The Green List will be accessible at visitabudhabi.ae

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from countries not on the Green List will have a reduced quarantine period of 10 days (previously 14).

The list will be updated every 14 days.

PCR tests will still have to be taken by all international travellers on arrival, on day six and day 12 for everyone staying these durations.

Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a series of updated measures to preserve current health achievements and curb the spread of Covid-19, and following a thorough review of all activities. Updated measures will be effective from 24 December 2020. pic.twitter.com/Hvaqhx06t5 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 22, 2020

Updates to road border

As of December 24, there will also be an update to the road border checkpoint between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Negative PCR/DPI tests are still required to enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi, though now entry will be valid from 72 hours of receiving the negative result (previously it was 48 hours).

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved procedures for all UAE citizens and residents entering the emirate, including returning residents, from 24 December 2020. pic.twitter.com/9vyu22446S — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 22, 2020

Those crossing road borders into Abu Dhabi after arriving into another emirate will have to follow rules as above (10 day quarantine for non-green countries).

Those that took part in phase III trials of the vaccine in the National Vaccination Programme (with a Golden Star or letter E in their AlHosn app) will be exempt.

Restrictions on travel have been in place since March of this year. A series of measures put in place to control the pandemic and its potential spread.

Will I still be able to get a DPI test on the border?

No. The DPI testing centres on road borders between Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be closing from December 24.

It’s unclear at the time of writing if the other DPI screening centres in Dubai (Mina Rashed and Al Khawaneej) will remain open. But they still appear to be taking bookings on the SEHA app.

Which tourists can come to Abu Dhabi?

Entry will be based on a grading system. Countries designated as part of a ‘Green List’ and will be able to enter the emirate, observing quarantine only until they receive a negative test.

Those coming from the non-safe list will have to follow current 10-day quarantine rules.

What do I need to travel into Abu Dhabi Airport (from overseas)?