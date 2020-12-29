A great day out that’s guaranteed to end with a bang…

The Zayed Heritage Festival is a celebration of UAE and world heritage, a collection of pavilions, parades, performances and interactive exhibitions that add up to an awesome family day out.

Currently taking place in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi, there are events scheduled up to February 2021.

Visitors will find food trucks; a gigantic fountain with water display every 30 minutes; craft activities; carnival rides; laser tag; car shows; a dedicated kid’s village; horse, camel and falconry shows; sailboat races; cooking demonstrations; raffles; prize draws; and UAE heritage exhibitions.

And importantly for NYE purposes… They absolutely LOVE a firework display.

Record-breaking whizz-bangs

Zayed Heritage Festival is celebrating the transition from 2020 to 2021 with two of the UAE’s favourite things, fireworks and breaking records.

On Thursday, December 31, they’ll be igniting the light and letting it shine (a la Katy Perry) in a Guinness World Record-breaking 35-minute long firework display.

Welcome the new year at #SheikhZayedFestival with a spectacular fireworks show spanning over 35 mins & breaking 2 Guinness World Records.

Enjoy the special UAE Fountain & Laser shows, performances by UAE & International bands & many more. Thursday, 31 Dec Starting from 3PM pic.twitter.com/iQdmUb1tW4 — مهرجان الشيخ زايد (@ZayedFestival) December 26, 2020

Gates open at the event from 3pm and you can buy your tickets for just Dhs5, on the tickets.zayedfestival.com website.

Every preperation is being made to make sure that this New Year’s fireworks display is the Guinness World Record breaking affair we know you all want to see at the #SheikhZayedFestival ! Be there on Thursday, the 31st of December#WorldsCoolestWinter pic.twitter.com/MAvQTEEgwr — مهرجان الشيخ زايد (@ZayedFestival) December 28, 2020

If you’re looking for more ways to see fireworks, we have confirmation that Yas Island will also be hosting a display. And we know all the best seats to watch it from.

Images: Twitter