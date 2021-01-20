Dry what?

The year 2021 is finally here, and whilst many people are embarking on ‘Dry January’, some people are still toasting to the end of the rollercoaster that was 2020. If you’re one of the latter, there’s a stellar deal at a popular Dubai restaurant throughout January.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, the Pier 7 hotspot, is offering Dhs21 drinks throughout the whole month of January. Think the list will be limited? Think again. Twenty different drinks are priced at Dhs21, so it’s doubtful you’ll have to compromise on your favourite tipple.

Plenty of cocktails are on offer, from a classic margarita or a chilli and mango frozen margarita to ‘frose over Jose’, ‘my heart is in Havana’, ‘drink it in the Congo’, ‘señorita sour’, ‘bramble, ‘Cinderella spritz’ and a fresh mimosa.

If you like to keep it a little more simple, selected pints and bottles of popular beer are available for Dhs21 too. Spirits included are rum, vodka, gin and whisky. Additionally, selected sparkling wine, house red wine, house white wine and house rose are Dhs21.

The popular British-style bar is in a prime location on the fourth floor of the ever-iconic Pier 7 building in the Dubai Marina. It boasts a wrap around terrace, offering its visitors some prime views of the marina, by day or by night.

If you’re not embarking on Dry January but you are giving Veganuary (eating plant-based for the whole of January) a go, The Scene has you covered. Chefs have created a huge special menu for Veganuary, with plenty of exciting dishes.

Mains include grilled king oyster mushroom, honey-roasted butternut squash, beetroot risotto, veggie Katsu curry and tofu fish & chips. Desserts include coconut panna cotta, apple compote, colada fruit salad and a vegan chocolate & coffee mousse. There’s also an array of fresh, vitamin-packed juices priced at Dhs25.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10am to 12am Sat to Wed, Thurs & Fri 10am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 422 2328. @thescenebysimonrimmer_dxb

Images: Provided