From discounted poke bowls to free cheesecake…

The first week of January is a time for watching what we eat and what we spend, so we’re here to help you do both of those things, with seven brilliant dining deals in Dubai this month.

Choose your resolution, and find a Dubai dining deal to match…

Move more: Maui Poke Bar

If your New Year’s resolutions include walking more and eating well, then Maui Poke Bar is here to help you tick both of those boxes. The cute eatery in Dubai Media City will take 50 per cent off the price of any poke bowl when you show the staff that you’ve walked or run five kilometres that day. Simply flash them your phone, watch or fitness app to redeem this offer, available for the month of January (dine-in only).

Maui Poke Bar, Building 7, Dubai Media City, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 375 1095. @mauipokebar

Get out of bed earlier: Common Grounds

If you need an incentive to get out of bed, then Common Grounds is coming to the party. When you purchase a breakfast dish and a juice between 8am and 11am, you’ll get your coffee on the house for an hour upon entry. It’s valid throughout January at Common Grounds DIFC.

Common Grounds, Gate Building 5, DIFC, offer daily 8am to 11am. Tel: 056 411 0634. @_common.grounds_

Drink less alcohol (and eat less meat): Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Couqley French Bistro & Bar is doing double duty this January, encouraging you to eat less meat and cut back on the booze. When you order from the bistro’s Green Menu in January, you’ll receive a pint of 0% Heineken beer for free. Standouts on the Green Menu include homemade ravioli with mushrooms and spinach, the beyond burger, and the portobello ‘fake’ frites, with a mushroom standing in for the classic steak.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, daily noon to 1am. Tel: (04) 514 9339. @couqleyuae

Give vegetarianism a nudge: Clinton St Baking Company

Just because your ditching alcohol for January doesn’t mean you have to stick to water. When you order a vegetarian main meal at Clinton St Baking Company this month, you’ll get a complimentary Arnold Palmer iced tea. Expect vegie versions of your favourite comfort foods, such as burgers, sandwiches and tacos.

Clinton St Baking Company, Shop 7, City Walk, daily 9am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 344 0705. @clintonstdubai

Go vegan: Fuchsia Urban Thai

We’re at Day 3 of Veganuary, and if you’re already tofu-ed out, then this offer from Fucshia Urban Thai will spice up your dining. When you order one of their vegan mains from the 25-strong menu, you’ll receive a free serve of vegan pumpkin red curry with Thai roti. It’s available for dine-in customers only throughout the month of January.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Bay Square, Business Bay, daily noon to 11pm. @eatfuchsia

More reasons to go vegan: Brunch & Cake

When you order a vegan main course at Brunch & Cake, you’ll be treated to a free slice of vegan cheesecake for dessert. Vegan highlights include the scrambled ‘egg’ breakfast made with tofu, and the vegan brekkie burrito.

Brunch & Cake, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Rd, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: 800 4726362. @brunchandcakeuae

Eat more seafood: Aprons & Hammers

We’re sure we remember reading something about the health benefits of seafood and red wine. To test out that theory, we suggest you hightail it to Aprons & Hammers on Tuesday evenings, when you can get free sangria when you order one of their signature buckets of crabs, clams, lobster or shrimp. You’ll get two free glasses of sangria with a small bucket, and one free pitcher with a large bucket.

Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach, La Mer and JBR (dine-in only). Tue 7pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 589 5444 (Palm West Beach). @apronsandhammers

Images: Supplied