Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is currently deep into their programme of reopening public beach and park reopening in the emirate.

Facilities and public touch points have been given a deep clean and will continue to receive scheduled sterilisations.

Of course private beaches, such as those in hotels or that stunning new hot spot on Saadiyat — Soul Beach have also been permitted to open with Go Safe sign-off, as long as they’ve been able to demonstrate compliance with strict health and safety measures.

Public park and beach capacities are currently capped at 40 per cent; masks and gloves are essential (unless submerged in the water); temperature checks will be carried out on entry; group sizes have been set to a maximum of four people; with a minimum space between groups of two metres.

Public Beaches

The first phase back in the beginning of July welcomed the opening of Hudayriat Beach and Corniche Beach in Abu Dhabi. It also included Al Mirfa Beach in Al Dhafrah.

Bateen was the sole beach announced as part of the phase two openings, announced on July 16, 2020.

Public Parks

.@AbuDhabiDMT will reopen more public parks and beaches in #AbuDhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah at 40% capacity, as part of the 3rd stage of reopening following an extensive sterilisation period. pic.twitter.com/nJ1H80YYRA — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 24, 2020

Phase one saw the reopening of Umm Al Emarat Park, Khalifa Park, Al Sulaimi Park in Al Ain and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafrah. The second phase included reopenings in Delma Park, Sharea Park, Kathem Park, Wathba Park, Rabdan Park and Al Shahama Park 1 in Abu Dhabi. Green Mubazzarah in Al Ain. Al Mirfa Park and Zayed Al Khair in Al Dhafrah. Phase number three, made public on July 24 saw Bani Yas Ladies Park, Al Shahama Parks 2 and 3, Al Bahia Park, Al Rahba Park, and New Airport Park reopen in Abu Dhabi. Nahil Park reopened in Al Ain. Dalma Park and Sila Park opened in Al Dhafrah. Phase four: Al Waqin Park, Al Shuwaib Park, Al Basra Ladies’ Park and Al Aamerah Park in Al Ain, are all now open.

