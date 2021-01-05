¡Arrriba! It’s our favourite day of the week…

The world’s love of tacos is so vast that officials thought it was only right to have a weekly celebration in their honour. Thus, Taco Tuesday was born – and it has become our favourite day of the week. Here’s our pick of the best Taco Tuesday deals in Dubai.

After something other than tacos? Here are all the best Tuesday night deals in Dubai…

El Chapo’s Tacos

El Chapo’s Tacos champions the Mexican marvel every day of the week, but especially on Tuesdays. Enjoy unlimited tacos for two hours for Dhs99, or a two-hour fiesta of tacos and drinks for Dhs149. There are plenty of options to choose from including beef, fish or chicken. How many can you handle?

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Tue from 4pm. Tel: (04) 514 5411. el-chapos-tacos.com

Taqado

Every Tuesday, Taqado dishes out two tacos for the price of one at all its locations. You can choose to dine-in or takeaway, at Media City, DIFC, Studio City, Kite Beach, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Barsha Heights, and Mercato Mall branches.

Taqado, various locations in Dubai. taqado.com

La Mezcaleria

This Business Bay hotspot has a brilliant Taco Tuesday deal, where you can enjoy a chef’s selection of tacos and quesadillas along with free-flowing drinks, from Dhs165. The package runs for four hours between 8pm and midnight each Tuesday.

La Mezcaleria, Rooftop, The Oberoi, Business Bay, Tue 8pm to midnight, from Dhs165. Tel: (050) 423 4044. lamezcaleriadxb.com

Soul Street

Soul Street, the international restaurant found at Five Jumeirah Village has a great offer every Tuesday, which will get you unlimited tacos for Dhs89. Soul Street has great sunset views overlooking JVC so be sure to get there for dusk to enjoy the golden hues.

Soul Street, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, Tue from 4pm to 11.30pm, Dhs89. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

La Tablita

Eat your fill of tasty chicken, beef, seafood or vegetarian tacos at La Tablita, for Dhs139 per person. This is a five-hour session, so pace yourselves, amigos.

La Tablita, Lobby Level, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 553 1212. @latablitadubai

La Carnita

Take your pick of six hard-shell or soft-shell tacos for Dhs180 on Tuesdays. Flavour-packed fillings include Mexican beef chorizo, achiote chicken, or a vegetarian mushroom version. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm, so get in early to team your tacos with discounted drinks.

La Carnita, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Tue 4pm to late. Tel: (0)4 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Zoco

Get Dhs10 tacos every Tuesday at Zoco, located in the Atrium at Al Habtoor City. The soft-shell tacos come with your choice of chicken, beef or vegetarian filling.

Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Tue 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0044. zocodubai.com

Chalco’s Tacos

On Tuesdays, Dhs50 buys you all-you-can-eat tacos at Chalco’s in JLT. Eat your fill of soft or crunchy tacos, filled with chicken, chile con carne or vegetables.

Chalco’s Tacos, JLT Cluster D, Unit 5 Lake Level, and City Centre Deira, Tue 11am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 453 9175. chalcosmexicangrill.com

Images: Provided/Instagram