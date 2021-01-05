The UAE’s national carrier is dropping some epic companion fares…

All good things come in twos. It’s a law of nature. Shhh, it is. And travel buddies is no different.

which is great news because Etihad Airways has just announced a wild two-tickets-for-the-price-of-one flash sale, starting today and running all the way up to Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Basically, book one ticket – and you get a second one free.

The sale is valid for travel on flights departing up until June 15 2021, subject to availability and seasonality.

Where can I get those cheap tickets too?

There are 12 popular destinations to choose from.

Example economy ticket prices include Abu Dhabi to Istanbul start from just Dhs1,790, return to flights Dublin from Dhs3,830 and Toronto from Dhs5,790.

Attractive Business class fares are available too, it’s just Dhs8,750 return to the Maldives and Dhs10,370 from Abu Dhabi to Istanbul and back.

You can book these companion tickets on the etihad.com website now.

Fit to fly

Eager travellers looking to jet off from (or in to) Abu Dhabi were given some welcome news at the end of last month, with restrictions on inbound travel quarantine being relaxed.

Passengers from some countries on a ‘Green List’ are now able to travel into the country with a greatly-reduced quarantine period (just the length of time between the PCR test on arrival until receiving a negative result).

The Green List is accessible from visitabudhabi.ae

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from countries not on the Green List will have a reduced quarantine period of 10 days (previously 14).

The list will be updated every 14 days.

PCR tests will still have to be taken by all international travellers on arrival, on day six and day 12 for everyone staying these durations.

Both we and Etihad thoroughly recommend you check specific destination requirements on the etihad.com/destinationguide webpage.

Returning residents should also fill in the form on the uaeentry.ica.gov.ae website, to check their entry status for the return flight.

For more detailed information on travelling in and out of Abu Dhabi, consult our essential preflight checklist.

Etihad bonuses

If you need further reasons to book with Etihad, there are some pretty good ones.

If you’re flying with Etihad Airways before March 31, 2021, your outbound PCR testing is included with your ticket (with the exception of those flying to China, who are required to test at an approved SEHA clinic). For details on how to book your test, check out our handy guide.

There is also special pandemic cover for Etihad customers – the global wellness insurance is included in the cost of every Etihad Airways ticket all the way up to March 31, 2021.

Images: Etihad