Planning out Valentine’s Day in Dubai? Depending on what both you and partner enjoy, there are plenty of options out there.

From private cabanas to dinners for two with your toes in the sand, to a quick meal with no frills, we’ve got you covered this Valentine’s day in Dubai…

Here are 40 places to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai…

Akira Back

This restaurant atop of W Dubai – The Palm is the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai. You can sit indoors or on the neon terrace and tuck into a six-course sharing style Asian menu.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 14, 6.30pm to 9pm and 9.30pm to midnight, Dhs1,250 per couple, Dhs1,500 (for a window table). Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @akirabackdubai

Aiza

Do both you and your partner love Greek-Mediterranean cuisine? Head on over to recently opened, homegrown, Greek-Mediterranean restaurant, bar and lounge at The Pointe’s East Marina. There’s plenty of oysters decorated with rose petals and to end your night in a sweet note, there’s a chocolate fondant dessert. Oh, and there’s some plate smashing action, too certain to make for a memorable Valentine’s Day.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 14, 6pm to midnight (kitchen). Tel: (0)4 575 5097. @aiza_dubai

Ammos

This beachside Greek restaurant has launched a limited-time Valentine’s Day menu offering a selection of dishes for two. There’s a seafood platter, mixes meat platter and a Greek-style whole lobster spaghetti among others.

Rixos Premium Dubai, Dubai, Feb 14 , 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)52 777 9473. @ammosgreekdubai

Anantara The Palm

For an experience that’s as close to dining on the pristine beaches of south-east Asia, try Anantara’s special sunset dinner option. Choose from a lantern-lit table heaped with seafood to share or hire a private gazebo decorated just for the occasion.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from Dhs1,999. Tel: (0)45678304. anantara.com

Aprons & Hammers Beach House

Make romance fun by sharing in buckets of succulent, saucy, seafood that is both delicious and messy at Aprons & Hammers Beach House on Palm West Beach. Couples receive a complimentary cocktail when dining on Valentine’s Day at the Beach House location.

Aprons & Hammers Beach House, Palm West Beach, Dubai, 5pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @apronsandhammers

Asado

Couples who love Argentinian food, make your way to Asado at Palace Downtown and enjoy a four-course meal of exquisite prime cuts and succulent seafood. Prices start from Dhs799 for the set menu and two soft beverages.

Asado, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs799 with soft drinks, Dhs1,199 with a bottle of champagne. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

Atelier M

Enjoy a delicious three-course meal (including a welcome drink), overlooking the superb view of the Dubai Marina whilst sampling some of Atelier M’s best dishes.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs599. Tel: (0)4 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Azure Beach

Do you and your partner enjoy the beach? This spot is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai. The pretty beach club at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR is offering a special couples deal on Valentine’s Day for Dhs395. That gets you a couple of sunbeds and a selection of mixed sushi paired with a bottle of rose.

Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 342 1924. @azurebeachdubai

BiCE

Head Chef Davide Gardini has prepared a Valentine-themed four-course set menu featuring calamari stuffed with capers, home-made Tortelli, fillets of rainbow trout and more. Choose between a candlelit setting indoors or dine under the stars on the terrace.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & Hilton Dubai The Walk, Dubai, Dhs599 per couple with a glass of bubbly. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. restaurant.JBR@hilton.com @hiltondubai

Bistro des Arts

For Dhs390 per person, tuck into Parisian flavours in this three-course meal by Bistro des Arts. Dishes include lobster soup, seared salmon, slow-cooked short ribs and more. You and your partner will also receive a Kir Royal welcome drink.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina Promenade, Dubai, Feb 14, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs390. Tel: (0)4 551 1576. bistrodesarts.ae

Bla Bla Dubai

Trust Dubai’s biggest new beach club to go bananas on Valentine’s Day. The chefs are preparing a 23-course sharing menu available in its Japanese venue Nami and Italian restaurant Onda. You will get burrata and grilled asparagus, California rolls, tuna pizza, 48-hour short rib, apple crumble and much more.

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, Feb 14, from 6pm, Dhs379 per person for food only, Dhs499 per person with sparkling. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

Bull and Bear

Bull & Bear promises a delightful four-course romantic dinner with wine pairing available from February 11 to 14. Select from wagyu beef tartare, celeriac soup and cornish crab cannelloni for starters followed by a main dish. Finish off with the famous Waldorf Astoria red velvet cake for desserts. It will cost Dhs999 per couple.

Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, available Feb 11, 12 and 14, Dhs999 per couple. Tel: (0)4 515 9999. @bullandbear.difc

Cafe Belge

Enjoy a delicious four-course meal, in the trendy Belgian venue with delicious dishes such as pan-seared Dover sole, wagyu beef rossini, cauliflower truffle risotto and raspberry and chocolate hearts. It will cost just Dhs595 per couple.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs595 per couple. Tel: (0)4 372 2323. @cafebelgedubai

Cafe Society

Head to Cafe Society with your loved one for a cosy breakfast for Dhs250 and tuck into eggs benedict, pancakes and more. Prefer lunch or dinner instead? The restaurant is serving up a sumptuous five-course menu for Dhs450 per couple featuring signature dishes like red snapper with smoked salmon risotto, Cremona pumpkin mustard ravioli with truffle sauce and more. Or, you can enjoy home delivery and order off the restaurants a la carte menu.

Café Society, Tamani Marina Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 318 3755. @cafesocietydxb

Capri

For a romantic dinner poolside, head to Capri at Palazzo Versace Dubai. You will get a four-course menu and one bottle of champagne for a cost of Dhs2,500 per couple. The lady will receive a bouquet of flowers and a delicious pastry to take home.

Capri, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs2,500 per couple. Tel: (04) 556 8820. palazzoversace.ae

Cé La Vi

Everyone’s favourite, Cé La Vi has a premium a la carte menu featuring the finest contemporary Asian cuisine. Located 54 floors high, you’ll get breath-taking views of Dubai’s skyline if you sit outdoors for Dhs2,000. Or you can sit indoors for Dhs1,250 per person. You will have live entertainment and tunes from the resident DJ to keep you and your partner company.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 515 4001. @celavidubai

Coco Lounge

Enjoy a platter, bottle of champagne and shisha under the stars at one of Media City’s moved loved terraces.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs299 per couple. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @cocoloungedxb

Cove Beach

Couples at Cove Beach Caesars Palace can indulge in a romantic dinner at Two.0 or on the beach while enjoying the picturesque sunset and ocean views with toes in the sand. Prices start from Dhs550 per couple at the restaurant and Dhs1,650 per couple on a private luxurious cabana on the beach with a bottle of bubbles.

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesar’s Palace Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Feb 14, sunset till late. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai

Fogueira Restaurant and Lounge

Spoil the one you love with an all-you-can-eat Brazilian Churrasco BBQ at Fogueira, Restaurant and Lounge. Apart from succulent and juicy, fresh off the grill meats and veggies, the restaurant also promises a variety of traditional dishes to choose from. Expect breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina from the terrace on the 35th floor of the hotel.

Fogueira, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs499 per couple. Tel: (0)4 439 8813. facebook.com/fogueiradeltadubai

folly by Nick and Scott

Spend Valentine’s day in Dubai with your loved or dining al fresco with an outdoor table overlooking the majestic Souk Madinat. Enjoy a three-course dinner menu and the three-hour beverage package for just Dhs850 per couple.

folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs850 per couple. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. folly.ae

Giardino

A buffet dinner awaits featuring a delectable array of international cuisine in a dining room adorned in the famous Versace tropical print. It will cost you just Dhs230 per person. The lady will receive a handcrafted pastry as a gift.

Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Feb 14, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs230 per person. Tel: (04) 556 8820. palazzoversace.ae

Larte

Couples can enjoy a romantic dinner at Studio One’s Larte for Dhs399 with a choice of starter, main and dessert and a glass of bubbly on arrival.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, from 6pm, Dhs399 per person. Tel: (0)4 581 6870. @larte.dubai

Little Italy

For a simple yet romantic night at home, Little Italy Ristorante Valentine’s Day special heart-shaped pizza is perfect for you and your loved one. Apart from the delicious pizza, you will also get red macarons and fruit champagne for just Dhs69. You can enjoy the same pizza at the restaurant as well on February 14 for Dhs49.

Little Italy, Next to Cakewalk restaurant, Karama, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 385 2445. @littleitalydxb

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Dine at the stylish restaurant with its walls adorned with stunning works of art or choose a table on the French Rivera inspired terrace. Signature dishes on the a la carte menu include snails with garlic butter, slow-cooked duck legs with an orange glaze and vanilla cheesecake. Don’t leave without trying the Valentine’s Day dessert and cocktail (pictured)

LPM Dubai, Gate Village No 8, DIFC, Dubai, Tel:(0)4 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Masti

Expect inventive contemporary Indian by the sea at the lively Masti in La Mer where a three-course menu awaits diners.

Masti, La Mer, Jumeira, Dubai, Feb 14, from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 344 4384. mastidubai.com

Noépe

The Cape Cod-inspired restaurant at Park Hyatt is offering a four-course menu served with Valentine-themed drinks while a live guitarist plays.

Noepe, Park Hyatt Dubai, Port Saeed, Dubai, Feb 14, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs350 per couple. Tel: (0)4 602 1234. @noepedxb

Publique

For Dhs299 per person, pick from seven dishes from on the menu at Publique this Valentine’s day. They include burrata with roast truffle vegetables, coq au vin or beef Rossini with truffle mash potato. And of course, the venue does not fail to stun with mesmerizing views of Dubai’s Marina skyline.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Feb 13 and 14, noon to 10pm, Dhs299 per person. Tel: (0)58 108 2465. publique.ae

Pure Sky Lounge & Dining

Dubai Marina’s highest rooftop bar venue at JBR is celebrating Valentine’s Day a day early on February 13 with a five-course menu. Highlights include lobster and asparagus salad with miso mustard vinaigrette, seared scallop and grilled beef tenderloin with a side of a pumpkin puree.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & Hilton Dubai The Walk, Dubai, Dhs499 per couple with a glass of bubbly. Tel: (0)4 3182319. restaurant.JBR@hilton.com @hiltondubai

Qwerty

Enjoy a three-course meal and a bottle of wine to share on the table for Dhs390 per person.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Feb 14, 7pm, Dhs390 per person. Tel: (04) 4271000. mediaonehotel.com

Samakjé Restaurant & Lounge

Enjoy an evening of seafood and sea views with a complimentary welcome cocktail and heart-shaped cake at this friendly Levantine restaurant at The Pointe.

East Marina, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 5pm onwards. Tel: (0)4 584 6777. samakje.com

Dine under the stars on the Tuscan-style terrace as Chef Francesco serves a specially crafted ‘San Valentino’ menu. Featuring poached oysters, seafood saffron risotto, beef tenderloin and more, all accompanied with live jazz.

The Ritz-Carlton-Dubai, The Walk, Dubai, Feb 12, 13 and 14, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs795 per couple with soft drinks and one glass of bubbly, Dhs1,295 per couple with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 3186150. ritzcarlton.com/dubai

The Bungalow Dubai

Make the most of a two for one special offer this Valentine’s Day in Dubai at The Bungalow Dubai. Additionally, you can get 50 per cent off a bottle of grape from 5pm. Oh, and you and your loved one will have breath-taking beachside views to keep you company.

The Bungalow, La Mer, Jumeira 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)54 994 7970. bungalowdubai.com

The City Grill

A brilliant four-course meal awaits at South African steakhouse with dishes like smoked salmon, seafood salad, wagyu beef tataki, black cod and more. Enjoy with your loved one in the cosy interiors and intimate spaces for just Dhs600 per couple. Guests who wish to skip the vino can enjoy the themed menu for Dhs500.

The City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 437 0088. thecitygrillsteakhouse.com

The Restaurant

A three-course set menu awaits with oysters, appetisers and soup followed by mains and a dessert at Address Beach Resort. The dinner ends with the Executive Chef’s special Fresita Rosita – a strawberry shortcake with ice cream for dessert. It will cost you Dhs1,376 for two.

The Restaurant, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Feb 14, Dhs1,376 per couple. Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com

Thiptara

Thiptara at Palace Downtown is offering nothing short of a romantic celebration with a specially curated Thai menu and captivating views of The Dubai Fountain. The remarkable five-course meal will take you on a culinary journey of Thailand. Prices start from Dhs799.

Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dhs799 for the soft package, Dhs1,199 for bubbles. Tel: (04) 888 3444. palacehotels.com

Torno Subito

Chef Massimo has lovingly whipped up a five-course meal where signature dishes celebrate the 1950’s Italian Riviera. Diners in the restaurant receive a welcome sparkling drink, or you can level up with your own private beach cabana and dine there with a bottle of Prosecco.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs949 per couple or Dhs2,400 on a private beach cabana. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubito

The Westin Mina Seyahi

If private beach dining is your idea of an ideal romantic night out then The Westin should be right up your street. Choose from an Italian menu (Dhs1,000 to Dhs2,000 per person), an Aegean menu (Dhs1,500 to Dhs2,000 per person), or an Arabic menu (Dhs1,000 to Dhs1,500 per person) served right on the shoreline.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Vanitas

Elegant Vanitas is serving up a four-course set menu with dishes such as scallop gratin, wagyu beef ravioli and more await at Vanitas for just Dhs399 per person. For beverages, you and your loved one can order off the a la carte menu. Ladies will receive a single rose and a handcrafted pastry, too.

Vanitas, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Dhs399 (food only). Tel: (04) 556 8820. palazzoversace.ae

Wave Breaker

A romantic sunset stroll coupled with dinner awaits for diners at Wave Breaker this Valentine’s Day. Couples will be treated to a three-course dinner priced at just Dhs699 for two with house beverages. The menu features California avocado Dungeness crab tower, deep-fried tempura asparagus sushi, beef tenderloin, pan-seared seabass with pea risotto and amaretti ravioli.

Wavebreaker Beach Bar and Restaurant, The Walk, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs499 for the soft package, Dhs699 for the house package. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Weslodge Saloon

Located at the world’s tallest five-star hotel on the 68th floor, tuck into a menu with dishes like farm-fresh burrata, calamari, classic poutine with lobster and more. And of course, since the restaurant is one of the best steakhouses in town, there’s teak on the menu. A special dessert has been created for the day called ‘Falling in love’ and is a must-try, too. Prices start from Dhs500.

Weslodge Saloon, Level 68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai, Feb 14, prices start from Dhs500. Tel: (04) 560 1700. @weslodgedubai

