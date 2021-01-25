See a number of Dubai’s best-loved chefs in one place…

On Saturday February 6, ten of Dubai’s most-loved chefs will come together for the sixth edition of ‘Best of Dubai’. Taking place at Reform Social & Grill, the gastronomic event was created by award-winning author Flavel Monteiro.

Over a huge space, which includes Reform’s lakeside bar, The Orchard and the lawn, the chefs will each have a station to showcase their skills. Each chef will offer a signature dish for the price of Dhs30, for guests to come and experience.

Dishes on offer include a wide range of cuisines and flavours, from spinach bruschetta and Korean chicken to roasted pulled glazed pork in bao bread and butter pepper garlic prawns.

Food and drink packages are available for those who want to sample a little of everything. It’s Dhs30 for one dish, or Dhs150 for 12 of them. You can enjoy six drinks for Dhs250 or splash out on 12 drinks at the price of Dhs460.

During the event, there will be plenty of chances to pick the brains of the city’s best chefs. So whether you’re looking to pick up a few new cooking tips, or ask questions about the selection of food, this is the golden opportunity.

A special area will be set up on the day for children to enjoy a range of activities. These options include a ceramic paint station, arts & crafts, pop-the-balloon game and face painting.

There will also be a kids menu, free for under 12’s, with a selection of five dishes, one dessert and juice to enjoy.

The Best of Dubai: Chefs Unite, Series Six, Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes Dubai, Saturday February 6, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs30. reformsocialgrill.ae