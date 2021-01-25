These hotels will be the latest addition to the popular beach location…

Unless you’ve seriously been off the radar for some time, we doubt Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach will have failed to escape your notice. The stunning beach location features a 1.5km Park Promenade on the Palm’s trunk, with a long boardwalk lined on either side by fairy-light wrapped palm trees. It’s home to successful restaurants such as Koko Bay and Aprons & Hammers Beach House.

The popular spot is soon set to be thriving more than ever with the addition of some luxury hotels that will each own their own patch on the beach.

Here’s what you can look forward to…

Hotels

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Opening: September 2021

This brand new hotel is slated to open in September 2021. When it does, it will have plenty of airy and spacious rooms and suites, some with sea views, and of course a luxury spa. Its varied range of restaurants is sure to boost Palm Jumeirah’s dining scene even further with the introduction of Korean barbecue restaurant, Smoki Moto; Las Vegas concept Saki Rok; poolside Miami Beach-inspired restaurant Coco Fizz; rooftop bar Above Eleven; Cucina, an authentic Italian and more.

Existing West Beach restaurant: You’ll find Mexican eatery Señor Pico already open on West Beach, with early-Mexican cuisine, a half-price happy hour and amazing Dubai Marina skyline views

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Opening: September 2021

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is another new luxury West Beach hotel, expected to open in September 2021. It will have 608 guest rooms, some conference centres and meeting rooms, fitness centre, beach-facing pool and more. Just some of the restaurants set to open there include Factory by McGettigan’s, a Trader Vic’s, Claw BBQ and plenty more exciting offerings.

Existing West Beach restaurant: You’ll find Australian export Jones the Grocer open on West Beach. It’s the only beachside venue of the popular chain and here you can enjoy artisan dishes, fresh juices and great coffees.

Adagio Aparthotel Palm Jumeirah

Opening: To be determined

On the more budget-friendly end of the scale is the Adagio Aparthotel building which is currently under construction. The Adagio Aparthotel website says: ‘All Adagio aparthotels in Dubai: the services of a hotel, the freedom of an apartment for your stay in Dubai’. The chain already has two existing venues in Al Barsha and Deira.

Byblos

Opening: To be determined

It looks like another more budget-friendly offering on the Palm Jumeirah stretch will be the Byblos Hotel The Palm. Two existing Byblos hotels can be found in Dubai Marina and Barsha Heights.

Residences

SOHO Palm Jumeirah

Already open

Soho Palm Jumeirah is a stunning residential project offering beautiful apartments – some with sea views. A luxurious two-bedroom apartment here will set you back around Dhs155,000 a year (price according to Luxuryproperty.com). Amenities include a state-of-the-art gym, a spa with a steam room and sauna, a rooftop deck with infinity pool and play areas for children. It looks like retail and dining outlets are to come in the future.

One at Palm Jumeirah

Selling apartments

If you’ve got a few million Dirhams to spare, breathtaking new residences One at Palm Jumeirah, next to the FIVE Palm Jumeirah, is offering the ultimate in luxury homes. With apartments designed to ‘maximize the sea views for every apartment’, residents will also benefit from a spa, cinema, gym, indoor swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, vitality pool, hair salon, kids’ area with swimming pool, play room, cigar lounge, library, business center, meeting rooms, fine dining outlets and an exclusive beach club.

