Here’s a sneak peek of some seriously luxe Dubai real estate…

Ever wondered what it might be like to live the life of the rich and famous? Dubai is home to some of the most stunning, architecturally-leading and exclusive real estate in the world, leading some to dub it as a ‘millionaires playground’.

Breathtaking new residence One at Palm Jumeirah is set to open in December 2020 on the ‘trunk’ of the iconic palm tree-shaped Dubai island – you’ll find it next to FIVE Palm Jumeirah. We’re taking you for a sneak peek with these incredible new images.

3 of 12

One at Palm Jumeirah has been brought to life by property developers OMNIYAT and will be managed by the Dorchester Collection. Two of three state-of-the-art penthouses have been sold already for ‘record-breaking prices’.

So what would you get for your money?

The architecture of the building is stunning. It was ‘designed to maximize the sea views for every apartment’, with a perfect vista of the glittering Dubai Marina skyscrapers. The sleek interiors were created by acclaimed designers, Super Potato, hailing from Japan, and London-based, Elycion.

Amazing resident amenities and facilities include a spa, cinema, gym, indoor swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool, vitality pool, hair salon, kids’ area with swimming pool, play room, cigar lounge, library, business center, meeting rooms and fine dining outlets.

Residents living at the property will also have exclusive access to the One Palm Beach Club & Restaurant: a 100-metre stretch of pristine private beach, complete with its own restaurant and beach club facilities. There’s even a private jetty.

One at Palm Jumeirah also boasts stunning landscaping, designed by celebrity landscape architect, Vladmir Djurovic. Images on the OMNIYAT website reveal lush greenery, plenty of palm trees and lots of natural light, letting the location do the talking.

Let the daydreaming commence…

Images: Provided