The new budget airline on the block Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is hurtling down the new year runway with a supersonic travel sale — flights to Greece for just Dhs1.

There are 2,021 tickets on sale for the route between Abu Dhabi and Thessaloniki (Athens) and although the price is for a one-way ticket, it’s valid in both directions, so you can pick up a return flight from just Dhs2.

Seriously. There’s no tax on top of that – you can buy a legit return flight to Greece for Dhs2.

That price includes a small free carry on bag, if you want checked luggage prices start at around Dhs200 return or its Dhs122 for a larger carry-on case.

The sale, available to book on the wizzair.com website and app, is valid for travel on selected dates (you’ll have to do a bit of hunting) but you’ll only be able to get tickets, whilst stocks last, over the 48 hours between Sunday January 10 and Monday January 11.

Fare’s fare

These incredible ticket costs are obviously limited in number, but we checked out availability and it’s currently possible to book a return fare going out on January 15 and coming back on January 18. Total, Dhs2.

Just a single dirham gets you access to the country that represents the crucible of Western civilisation. The launchpad of European politics, democracy, medicine, philosophy, atomic theory and an absolutely banging line in crumbly-cheese salads.

It’s a destination almost unparalleled in providing a twin historical and gastronomic experience for its tourists. And it’s a route, as all those served by the low-cost carrier, will be operated with brand sparkling new Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Other destinations offered by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi include Alexandria, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan, though that route map is intended to grow rapidly.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As the UAE’s new national airline, offering a new type of air travel, we are welcoming the New Year in style. As an ultra-low fare airline, we want to provide travellers with the opportunity to visit exciting destinations for super accessible prices. We expect these tickets to sell out fast – looking forward to seeing you on board soon!”

Quarantine requirements

As always we recommend that you check the restrictions for both inbound and outbound travel before you book tickets. A good place to start is our pre-travel checklist.

At the time of writing, there’s currently a three day quarantine for all international arrivals (except from the UK, where the quarantine period is seven days).

You’ll also need a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours of arrival in Athens. Random PCR testing is also taking place at Athens airport.

Inbound visitors to Greece must complete the online Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at travel.gov.gr.

For return back to Abu Dhabi, Greece is not on the Green list of countries, territories and areas — so there will be a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon return unless you have had the vaccine or were part of the Phase III Sinopharm vaccine trial.

Etihad sale

Coming from out of town?

Those travelling to Abu Dhabi by road from outside of the emirate will have to show a negative test obtained within 72 hours of entry.

Those vaccinated against Covid-19 and those participants of the Phase III Sinopharm vaccine trial are exempt.

