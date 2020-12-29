The budget airline takes off on 15 January 2021…

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has just confirmed that Athens will be its inaugural destination.

Flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport to the Greek city will start from January 15 2021 for as low as Dhs129. And, tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app.

The airline is also set to start flights from Abu Dhabi to Thessaloniki – another city in Greece with fares starting from just Dhs149.

All the routes will be operated with brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “The waiting is almost over for Abu Dhabi fans of our ultra-low fare airline. From 15 January 2021, a new model of air travel comes to Abu Dhabi, offering new choices and new competition, demonstrating that things are looking up for next year.’

He continued stating that the network from the capital will expand rapidly as destinations on the planned network get added to the ‘green countries’ list.

Initially, the route network included Alexandria, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan. Flights to these cities will be launched as and when they join the list.

Safety measures in place

Wizz Air introduced a new era of sanitized travel across its network this year with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.

All passengers and crew will be required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves.

All of Wizz Air’s aircrafts will be disinfected, following a stringent daily cleaning schedule. Furthermore, the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight.

Passengers will receive sanitizing wipes when they enter the aircraft. No magazines will be onboard the aircraft and purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment.

And of course, physical distancing measures will need to be followed.

Images: Supplied/Getty Images