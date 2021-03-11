Another great reason to head to Expo 2020…

Expo 2020 Dubai is a little more than six months away kicking off on the postponed date of October 1, 2021. The huge event will see 190 countries exhibit their vision and plans for the future, through uniquely designed, architecturally extravagant pavilions.

But there will be plenty to see on the inside as well and if you are a fan of the arts, the Italy pavilion is one you must add to your list.

‘Why’, you ask? Well, if you do visit Italy’s pavilion, you will see the final result of an extraordinary project that began back in October 2020 – a reproduction of Michelangelo’s David sculpture.

The sculpture on display here at Expo 2020 will be the most accurate and sophisticated reproduction of the Italian sculptor’s masterpiece in history.

The David digitalisation began back in December 2020 – the first stage of this extraordinary project. It is currently being reproduced in Italy and once complete will be shipped to Dubai where it will be placed in the centre of the Italy Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai.

The data that was received during the digitalisation procedure will be processed and then used to create the reproduction using one of the largest 3D printer in the world.

And since it’s an exact replica, the statue will be 17 feet tall. If you want some perspective, that’s nearly the height of a giraffe. Yep, that’s tall.

Take a look at the timelapse video below to see the 3D printing in action.

Once the model has been complete, the statue will then be polished to achieve a smoother surface. Restorers will add the final touches, including colouring the model to give it that perfect marble finish.

The entire process will be documented and you will be able to watch it all at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a six-month event running from October 1 until March 31, 2022. The event is expected to have more than 11 million overseas visitors over the six-month period.

Aside from Michelangelo’s David, there will be plenty more to check out ranging from traditional art to performances including poetry to acrobatics, digital theatre to dance and much more. We can also expect appearances from global stars of comedy, music and literature.

We can’t wait to check this out.

Images: Italy Expo 2020 and Pixabay