If you love art, you don’t have to go very far to see it if you’re living in Dubai. From gorgeous street art all over the city to amazing art exhibitions, there’s plenty to see to get your culture fill.

For a spot of something different, here we have listed nine great art sculptures in Dubai that you need to check out that will earn you plenty of likes on your Instagram. Make sure you go with a friend as you’ll need someone to take the cool photo.

Here are nine amazing art sculptures in Dubai to check out.

Datamonolith_AI

Where to find it: ICD Brookfield Place

This architectural data sculpture installation is conceived by the regional award-winning, new media studio, Ouchhh. Using a series of algorithms, processed data from the pre-pottery neolithic period (9600–7000 cal BC) is represented on four LED panels comprising of three billion pixels. The images are collected from one of the world’s oldest archaeological sites, located in Göbekli Tepe in south-eastern Anatolia. Once illuminated on the monumental obelisk, an ever-changing display is created translating still images into a living sculpture. The public art installation will be on display at ICD Brookfield Place only until March 23, 2021.

Tip: Visit the installation at night for a better viewing experience.

Win, Victory, Love by Tim Bravington

Where to find it: Downtown Dubai near the Dubai Opera

This hand sign was coined by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai way back in 2013. The hand sign shows the W for Win, the V for Victory and the L for Love, and is commonly referred to as Sheikh Mohammed’s three-finger salute.

The sign has become a trademark gesture for many UAE citizens and resident and symbolises work ethic, success and love of the nation. The sculpture here at Downtown Dubai has been around for a while now and it has also been spotted covered (not so discretely) in front of the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Declaration by eL Seed

Located next to the stunning Dubai Opera, this sculptural work by eL Seed, a renowned calligrapher and street artist, took two years of work. The spiralling electric pink text is a line from a poem by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai which says, ‘Art in all its colours and types reflects the culture of the nations, their history and civilization.’

eL Seed describes the work as, ‘a declaration of love to the city that I call home,’ and to Arab calligraphy.

Dandelions by Mirek Struzik

Where to find it: Dubai Fountain Promenade, Downtown Dubai

These beautiful larger-than-life dandelion installation by Mirek Struzik is one of the largest versions the artist has ever created. And of course, it’s located next to one of the tallest buildings in the world – Burj Khalifa.

The 14 dandelions add a touch of subtle beauty to the already fantastic space, and as the day turns to night, mesmerizing lighting effects turn the work iridescent and you can’t help but snap a photo of them.

Love me by Richard Hudson

Where to find it: The Dubai Mall, outside the Waterfall Entrance

This sculpture has earned its spot on Instagram for many locals, residents and travellers. It was unveiled aptly on Valentine’s Day back in 2018 and has become a part of the breathtaking landscape of Downtown Dubai. The sculpture was later replaced by a larger version which had to be transported in pieces and then assembled onsite. It stands at five metres tall and weighs over 7,000 kilograms ( roughly the weight of an adult elephant.)

The heart-shaped polished steel installation by Richard Hudson playfully reflects the city’s most beloved landmarks, Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall. The artist stated that the sculpture it a symbol of love and peace.

Wings of Mexico by Jorge Marin

Where to find it: Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai

You may have a snap of this beauty already on your Instagram grid as it’s been in Dubai since 2018. Called ‘Wings of Mexico’, this sculpture by Jorge Marin shows the possibilities of human creation and interaction. The wings celebrate victory, dreams and human potential. If you haven’t seen it yet, head on down for your next most-liked ‘Gram photo, but don’t forget to take in the amazing detail work on the wings.

Birthday Suit by Joseph Klibansky

Where to find it: In front of The Galliard in Downtown Dubai

This sculpture is one that probably causes a lot of people to do a double take, and we don’t have to explain why. Created by contemporary sculpture, Joseph Klibansky, the 3.2-metre tall bronze monkey is donned with a party hat, a flute and beautiful roses and symbolises the celebration of life and love in its purest form and stands for an icon of optimism towards the future.

The bronze monkey appeared overnight on the last day of 2020 and took a crew of 30 men and eight hours to assemble. We only wish we could have been there to see the looks of people’s faces when they first came across this dude.

‘Mojo’ by Idriss B

Where to find it: Dubai Design District

Idriss B was the talk of the town back in September 2020 when his sculptures – a huge gold tiger and a gorilla statue were helicoptered through Dubai. The giant animals had tickets to Wane by SoMiya where they justifiably grab the attention of patrons. However, there are several of these sculptures all over Dubai and the latest spot is at Dubai Design District.

Idriss B took to his own Instagram and posted a photo of him with his new creation – a gorilla called Mojo who stands at a whopping 3.5 metres high. The artist stated that a special holographic paint was used that changes colour base on the light. This is one that is definitely worth checking out.

The Sail by Mattar Bin Lahej

Where to find it: outdoor seating area of the Lobby Lounge at Address Beach Resort

Located at the brand new Address Beach Resort, this calligraphic structure is by Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej, the same artist behind the stunning Museum of the Future. Standing at 5 metres high, the sail is a quote from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai which says, ‘The future will be for those who can imagine, design, and implement, the future does not wait for the future, but it can be designed and built today.’

The words form the shape of a sail creating not only beauty but a movement to the piece while reflecting the beautiful surroundings.

Coming soon : 3D replica of Michelangelo’s David

Where to find it: Italy pavilion at Expo 2020 (when it opens)

Expo 2020 Dubai is just six months away but this is one we’ve already added to our to-do list when October 1, 2021 comes around. A reproduction of Michelangelo’s David sculpture will be at the Italy pavilion and will be the most accurate and sophisticated reproduction of the Italian sculptor’s masterpiece in history. And since it’s an exact replica, the statue will be 17 feet tall. If you want some perspective, that’s nearly the height of a giraffe. Yep, that’s tall. The entire process of making this sculpture will be documented and you will be able to watch it all at Expo 2020 Dubai. Read more here.

