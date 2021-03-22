But we did lose the recently added Kazakstan…

The latest updates to Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories have been announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) and things have remained fairly consistent.

There have been no new additions and only Kazakstan has been removed (after joining the list on March 8).

Saudi Arabia and Morocco, which were also added in the previous update, remain on the list.

What is the Abu Dhabi Green list ?

Passengers travelling from ‘Green List’ countries into Abu Dhabi only have to isolate for as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the PCR test administered on arrival into Abu Dhabi Airport. And thanks to the new on-site laboratory, that wait is often only a matter of 90 minutes or so.

Further PCR tests must also be taken on day four and day eight after arrival. There are slightly different rules for those vaccinated passengers with active exemptions.

The ‘Green List’ is updated every two weeks in line with international health developments. And making it on to the list requires destinations to satisfy a strict set of health and safety criteria.

And it’s important to note that the concerns the countries that passengers are arriving from, NOT nationality. Those arriving into Abu Dhabi from non-Green countries, territories and regions will need to be tested at the airport and then quarantine for a period of 10 days. Those travelling from high-risk countries may be asked to quarantine in a government facility. But what about holidays? Because no new destinations have been added, there are no new potential holiday destinations. Obviously. However — the corridor to Morocco currently remains open. There is zero quarantine requirement for UAE nationals and citizens arriving in the North African country from Abu Dhabi, and because of Green List privileges, no self-isolation on the way back. If you’re thinking about holiday in Morocco you will still need to be aware of the preflight prep steps: Take a COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours before your flight departure time

Complete and print a Public Health Passenger Form

A printed health declaration form required

Confirmed hotel reservation required for tourists

An invitation from a Moroccan company required for business travellers Currently, Etihad isn’t flying to Morocco, but as of March 24, they’ll be flying to Casablanca three times a week. Remember the Green List is subject to periodical change. Important note – when preparing for a trip, always check the most up-to-date entry requirements of your destination, and of the territory, you’re departing from.

Who else is on the Green list?

As of March 22, 2021 the full Green List is as follows:

Australia

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Mauritius

Morocco

New Zealand

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

