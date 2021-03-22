There’s now more time to enjoy their famous pavilions…

Due to popular demand, Dubai’s multi-cultural attraction, Global Village, has announced it will be extending its current 25th season by two weeks. The popular park was due to close at the beginning of Ramadan but will now continue until May 2.

This move isn’t a happy coincidence, the park plans to celebrate the holy month with special decorations and shopping experiences daily between 6pm and 2am. The change in opening hours aims to accommodate guests during iftar and suhoor.

Global Village invites visitors to prepare for Ramadan with more than 3,000 stalls to get you ready. Shoppers will find Ramadan decorations from the Egypt, Turkey, AlSanaaa, and Khalifa Foundation pavilions, while a range of Ramadan sweets can be purchased from the Turkey, Syria, and Morocco pavilions.

Once Ramadan arrives, families can enjoy the open-air destination each night, discovering its fun fair rides and games and many food options. Global Village promises world-class precautionary measures in line with local and international best practices to ensure the wellbeing of its guests.

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village, said: “Delighting guests, uniting cultures, and bringing our communities even closer together has been at the heart of our operations for more than two decades. We have elevated guest confidence in new normal conditions, delivering the very best experiences safely.

“This, together with guests’ enthusiasm and the positive impact of our Silver Jubilee Season, encouraged us to work with our partners to extend this season by 14 days. We are looking ahead to the Holy Month as a perfect finale to this milestone year as we continue to celebrate wonder.” Anwahi concluded.

Global Village, Saturday toWednesday 4pm to 12am, Thursday & Friday 4pm to 1am, Dhs15 entry. globalvillage.ae