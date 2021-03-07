Trigger warning…

RoadSafetyUAE has published data from a six year-long ‘perception and attitude research project’ covering a wide range of driving habits and practices in the UAE.

And some of that information may help answer one of the most contentious topics of the modern era…

Who are the better drivers, men or women?

It’s important that we clarify this study, as with most studies, is useful for drawing broad brushstrokes, general trends and intriguing averages.

Surveys necessarily ignore the individual in their conclusion, so it’s perfectly possible that the following data sets do not reflect you accurately.

With ego-deflecting disclaimers out of the way, let’s dig into some of those RoadSafetyUAE findings.

On accidents

Women have fewer accidents. When asked ‘have you had an accident in the last six months?’ 26 per cent of men said ‘yes’ whereas only 21 per cent of women answered in the affirmative. And those results in 2020 show a pretty minimal 5 per cent disparity between men and women. Earlier in the six year study the accident gender gap has been as high as eight percent.

On indicator use

Lane swerving is the number one cause of death on UAE roads, so using indicators isn’t just an arcane piece of driving etiquette. But who uses them more? Women of course. 71 per cent of women say they ‘always’ use their indicators, that figure drops to 65 per cent when it comes to the gents.

On child seats

The survey showed that women are much likely to buy, own and use a child seat. They’re less likely to be confused about which one is best for their kids and less females believe that kids sitting on the lap is safe. Because it both obviously and legally isn’t.

Road rage

A split victory here — less women admit to road rage (21 per cent) than men (25 per cent), but of those females that do feel the red mist descend, more describe it happening ‘often’ (81 per cent) than men (70 per cent).

Seatbelts

By now it’s probably no surprise that ladies are more likely to buckle up in both the front (94 per cent vs 91 per cent of men) and the back (90 per cent vs 86 per cent of men) seats. And to the few per cent that don’t, it’s probably worth reminding yourself — the wearing of seatbelts in the front and back, is the law.

Tailgating

67 per cent of women drivers say that they never tailgate, whereas only 56 per cent of males can claim such motoristic virtue. Interestingly when women do confess to this reckless and dangerous behaviour, ‘running late’ is the primary reason given.

The use of mobile phones

More females say they ‘never use their phone whilst driving (36 per cent of those surveyed) than men (23 per cent).

Speeding

Girls get less speeding fines here. It’s a fact. 26 per cent of chaps have had one compared with just 20 per cent of women.

So, do girls do it better?

Well, they are demonstrably more safe on average in the UAE. And that’s a huge part of what we should be using as a yardstick for ‘better’. What do you think? Let us know in the Facebook comment section.

Images: Getty