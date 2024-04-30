Pool and beach access, unlimited drinks and free lunch. Girls, you’re welcome…

As the sunshine has returned, now is the time to put yourself poolside for some much needed sun.

Dubai ladies’ days come with various benefits, from complimentary access to some of Dubai’s best pools to unlimited free drinks and even lunch.

Here are the best ladies’ day deals in Dubai…

The 305

The latest creation by the brand behind Lock, Stock and Barrel, Ula Beach and countless others – Solutions Leisure has struck gold once again and this time it’s in the form of an oh-so-Instagrammable beach club, The 305. This Palm West Beach spot treats ladies to a fantastic ladies’ day deal on Fridays, which includes access to the pool and beach, five drinks and one dish. It’s priced at Dhs225 for restaurant seating, and Dhs250 for a sunbed The offer is valid from 9am.

The 305, Club Vista Mare, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 9am onwards, Fridays, from Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 423 8322. @305dubai

Azure Beach

Azure Beach is a hotel pool with an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. The recently upgraded She by the Sea ladies’ day on Tuesday and Wednesday now starts with a beautiful breakfast at Ammos, the poolside Greek restaurant, available until 11am. Then, it’s off to the pool, where you can enjoy a day of tan-topping on your lounger, and five drinks throughout the day for Dhs200. A DJ will be on hand to set the scene all day.

When? Every Tuesday and Wednesday

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tuesdays and Wednesday, 10am to 8pm, Dhs200 inclusive of five drinks vouchers and pool and beach access. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Barasti Beach

Barasti Beach invites ladies to start the week strong every Monday. From 9am to 4pm on Mondays, ladies can enjoy five drinks for Dhs99 with 50 per cent off on food, if you bring a real lemon with you you will get an extra drink for free. On Tuesdays, avail the same offer but if you wear a pink swimsuit you can enjoy two extra drinks for free.

When? Every Monday and Tuesday

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9am to 4pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 399 3333. @barastibeach

BCH:CLB

The OG Dubai party people, Candypants, are teaming up with one of Dubai’s chicest new beach clubs for a brand new ladies’ day every Friday. Perfect for those looking to wind into the weekend early, Dhs245 gets you a lounger, plus free-flowing rosé wine, white wine and Prosecco for five hours from 12pm to 5pm. You’ll also get to graze on bites from a Mediterranean food platter, while soaking up the sun and listening to the sounds of the live DJ. Teachers and crew get a discounted rate of Dhs205.

When? Fridays

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 5pm, Fridays, Dhs245. Tel: (0)58 177 9831. @candypantsdxb

Be Beach

Backdropped by the stunning Marina Skyline, Be Beach is a luxurious beach club with a charming coastal feel, with an array of luxe loungers and cabanas dotted across the sugary sand. Dotted with palm trees and adorned in natural and earthy tones, it’s a rustic-luxe spot that’s been designed to transport you to summers on the Med. They invite ladies to enjoy a wallet-friendly deal every Wednesday, where you’ll pay Dhs160 for pool access, a canape platter, seating in the lounge and four hours of unlimited wine and sangria from 12pm to 4pm. If you want a sunbed by the pool, it’s Dhs210, which also adds spirits to your drinks package. For Dhs240, you’ll get Prosecco, too.

When? Wednesdays

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to 4pm, Wednesdays. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

Byron Bathers

The perfect spot to relax and unwind with friends, ladies’ day at The Byron, as its fondly known, takes place from 1pm to 4pm on Wednesday. Perch up at this Aussie-inspired shoreside spot and tuck into a tasty platter of light lunch bites while sipping on free-flowing serves of house wine and sangria for Dhs99, or upgrade to include bubbles and it’s Dhs149. Pool and beach access is included.

When? Wednesday

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah 1pm to 4pm, Wednesday, Dhs99 with wine and sangria, Dhs149 with bubbles. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

Coco Lounge

When you think of Media City, a chilled pool day might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but it’s what you’ll find at Media One’s chic pool. Every Sunday at the Miami-inspired Coco Lounge, you can enjoy unlimited strawberry daiquiri or rosé wine for Dhs149.

When? Every Sunday

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 10pm to 7pm, Dhs149. Tel:(04) 427 1000. @cocoloungedubai

Drift

The stunning beach club is back open for the season and with it returns the Ladies Who Drift ladies’ day. Get ready for bliss. Every Tuesday the ladies can enjoy a welcome drink and access to a sun lounger for only Dhs75.

Drift also has a second ladies’ day on Thursdays where you can enjoy all-day pool and beach access with a glass of champagne on arrival for Dhs99.

When? Tuesday and Thursday

Drift Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 8pm, Dhs75 on Tues and Dhs99 on Thu. Tel: (0)4 315 2200 @driftbeachdubai

Eva Beach Restaurant

This beach club at Palm West Beach’s The Club boasts a Tulum-style beachside experience for all guests. Tuesday is dedicated to all the ladies, with ladies’ day taking place from 1pm to 5pm, inviting ladies to enjoy five drinks from a choice of house wine, house spirits, a duo of signature cocktails and soft drinks, plus pool and beach access for Dhs150 per person. Upgrade to the Dhs200 package, and you’ll get unlimited wine as well as pool and beach access. Food can be ordered a la carte. For the guys, it’s Dhs200 per person, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

When? Tuesday

Eva Beach Restaurant, The Club, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues, 1pm to 5pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 510 4800. evabeachhousedubai.com

February 30

Every Tuesday from noon to 4pm, women get a sun bed, plus four hours of unlimited house beverages including selected wine, spirits, and cocktails for Dhs199 at this Instagrammable spot on Palm West Beach. If that wasn’t enough, there are Insta-worthy views of Dubai Marina and a menu created by Dubai’s superstar chef Reif Othman to order a la carte. Dishes include seared salmon, beef sliders and shrimp tempura.

When? Every Tuesday

February 30, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, noon to 4pm, Tue Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. @february30dubai

FIVE Jumeirah Village

Epic Sunday Ladies Day Pool Party at MiMi’s Pool Club at FIVE Jumeirah Village is the ladies’ day that offers fun vibes, free-flowing drinks and top tunes. From 12pm onwards, there’s four hours of fun to be had including resident DJ, live drummer, picturesque pool, bottomless beverages, and global street food stations to please every palette. The price for the ladies’ day including all of the above is Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents.

When? Every Sunday

Mimi’s Pool Club, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. Sundays 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel:(0)55 700 0515. @mimispoolclubdubai

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

On Thursdays, it’s ladies’ day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Secret Parties’ Praia Ladies’ Day runs every Thursday between 12pm to 4pm, offering ladies lunch and unlimited drinks for Dhs150, or Dhs250 if you upgrade to include unlimited prosecco. For guys it’s Dhs300 minimum spend, or use that for four beers and pool and beach access.

When? Every Thursday

FIVE The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Praia Ladies Day 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 for unlimited drinks, pool access & lunch. @praiadubai

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Every Tuesday from 11am to 7pm, ladies can head to Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse to enjoy one dish from a specially prepared menu, plus two house drinks and pool access for Dhs155 per person. Bright orange sun loungers and parasols give it a chic Mediterranean feel and the sun-dappled cabanas give you that extra luxury (and come at a slightly higher cost).

When? Every Tuesday

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Tuesdays 11am til 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Ease your midweek blues at this effortless boho-chic beachfront lounge, where ladies can enjoy deals during the day and evening. For a relaxing beach day with your girls book one of the deluxe cabanas (max four per bed) for Dhs399, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks from 12pm to 6pm. Then stick around for ladies’ night, where Dhs99 gets you unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm.

When? Wednesday

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeriah, 12pm to 6pm and 7pm to 10pm, Wednesday, Dhs399 for ladies’ day, Dhs99 for ladies night. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Mare by Bussola

A chic ode to the Italian Riviera, Mare by Bussola is an adults-only pool and beach experience at The Westin Mina Seyahi. Decorated in alluring aquatics, every Tuesday is dedicated to ladies’ day, where for Dhs149 ladies can enjoy pool and beach access, and free flowing red, white and rose wine plus pink bubbly.

When? Every Tuesday

Mare by Bussola, The Westin Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays, Dhs149. Tel: (056) 994 7429. @marebybussola

Nikki Beach

Tuesdays are for ladies at Nikki Beach, when this world famous beach club hosts its weekly ladies’ day. Perch up poolside and for Dhs150 you’ll get a lounger to soak up the sun, plus six beverages from a choice of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. There’s also a discounted food menu and entertainment to keep you enjoying the vibes all day long.

When: Tuesdays

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, 11am to 6pm, Tuesday, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. nikkibeach.com

Playa

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city every Tuesday at Playa’s ladies’ day. From 12pm to 5pm, all queens are invited to sit poolside or lounge on the beach and enjoy a set lunch menu and unlimited drinks for Dhs180. From 5pm, there’s happy hour deals on drinks until 8pm.

When? Tuesdays

Playa, The Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 5pm, Tuesdays, Dhs180. (800) 75292. playadxb.com

Riva Beach

At Palm Jumeirah’s Riva Beach, ladies can enjoy passes for Dhs75 for entry. There will be resident DJs spinning relaxing house hits throughout the day, plus it’s open from 10am to maximise tanning time.

When? Every Wednesday

Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 10am to 5pm, Dhs75. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

SO/Uptown

Newly opened in JLT, SO/ Uptown has already come to our rescue with an incredible ladies’ day named ‘Massage, Martinis and Me Time’ which sounds like our kind of day. For Dhs550 on Wednesdays, enjoy a 60-minute massage, 2 martinis and access to the pool, as well as 20 per cent off any additional spa treatments.

When: Wednesdays

SO/ Uptown, Uptown Tower, JLT, 10am to 7pm, Wednesdays, Dhs550. Tel: (0)4 820 8888. @sodubai.uptown

Surf Club

Dreaming of Rose is the name of the ladies’ day at perennially popular Surf Club, on the shores of Palm West Beach. Taking place every Wednesday from 12pm to 4pm, it invites ladies to enjoy beach access, a chef’s platter, free-flowing rose and chilled beats from 12pm to 4pm for Dhs200. It’s the perfect mid-week treat.

When: Wednesdays

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Wednesdays, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Villamoré

Villamoré nestled in the luxurious Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah has a Tuesday and Friday offer for ladies called Aphrodite Ladies’ Day. For Dhs150, ladies will receive vouchers to enjoy five of Villamoré’s refreshing cocktails and complimentary access to the resort’s pool and beach. Feel hungry? Ladies can also avail 50 per cent off from the pool and beach menu.

When: Tuesday and Friday

Villamoré, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9am to 4pm, Tues and Fri, Dhs140. Tel: (0)4 444 2000. @villamoredubai

WET Deck

On Tuesdays, ladies can head to Wet Deck at W Dubai – The Palm for a ladies’ day deal that includes four hours of bottomless beverages from 12pm to 4pm for Dhs149. Fuel up with 30 per cent off the poolside menu, and soak up the vibes from the live DJ.

When? Every Tuesday

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @wetdeckdubai

White Beach

Back with a gorgeously boho new look is White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm. If you’ve been for the pool and the lulling waves, this season make sure you stay for the food too. Back for the new season is their Tuesday daydreamer ladies’ day deal, where the gals can enjoy unlimited drinks for Dhs200 and a special discounted menu for bites.

When: Tuesdays

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 4pm, Tuesdays, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach

Zero Gravity

One of Dubai’s longest-standing ladies’ days is Zero Gravity, with a duo of deals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, ladies enter for free and get pool and beach access without spending a dirham – plus a welcome drink on arrival. On Thursdays, they crank things up a notch, with all-day pool and beach access from 10am, then unlimited wine and cocktails from 1pm to 5pm for Dhs149 for ladies. Gents can get in on the same deal for Dhs249.

When? Every Tuesday and Thursday

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, 10am onwards Tuesday, free entry, 10am onwards Thursday, Dhs149 for unlimited drinks from 1pm to 5pm.. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Supplied/Facebook