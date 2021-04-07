9 of the best April Fool's jokes we've seen in Dubai today
Have you had to look twice today?
It’s April 1, 2021 which means it’s officially April Fool’s Day. Traditionally, on this day, people are known to come up with practical jokes or hoaxes that are almost believable… but you have to look twice. Naturally, a number of Dubai companies and venues have got in on it.
Here are 8 of the best April Fool’s jokes we’ve seen in Dubai today…
Weddings are going up, up, up…
Something exciting is happening in 2062…
Missing the pub? Get a beer scented candle…
This Dubai pool club is taking things to some seriously cool levels…
Slide into action at this UAE campground…
KHDA are making sure kids get enough chocolate…
Did Kim Kardashian just visit Dubai?
You might need more than a lead for this pet adoption at K9…
The best way to save on petrol…
