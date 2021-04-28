Take a chance on the QE2 in May…

Calling all dancing queens, are you ready to dance, jive and have the time of your life? If the answer is yes, hold onto your platforms as a huge ABBA Reunion show is coming to Dubai in May. It proved so popular that all tickets have sold out for shows on May 26, 27 and 28.

Fear not, however. Theatre by QE2 have added one final show to the listing, and tickets are on sale right now. The final show will take place on Saturday, May 29 from 2pm until 4pm. Tickets start from Dhs300 for two people in the gallery.

In the regular stalls it’s Dhs360 for two people and it’s priced from Dhs400 for two people in the royal stalls. If you’re interested, don’t wait around for all of that sing-along, jiving fun. Tickets are available on Platinumlist.ae.

It’s the second time ABBA Reunion has come to Dubai, and more specifically the world-famous QE2 ship which is docked in Port Rashid. Fans of the four-piece Euro-pop group are invited to glam up in their best disco wear and throw it back to the 1970s and 1980s for an evening of ABBA’s greatest hits.

With amazing costumes, incredible instrumentals and a show full of the famous dance moves, you’ll sing (and dance) along to smash hits including Mamma Mia, Waterloo and Dancing Queen as you get taken on a trip down memory lane.

The show was created by the director, producer and choreographer of the award-winning ABBAMANIA, and will star the original ‘Frida’ from the London West End cast. Get ready for an authentic experience, right from the flares to the songs.

The QE2, or the Queen Elizabeth 2 is a famous and now-retired British ocean liner. It now has a permanent residency at Port Rashid and, since undergoing a huge restoration project, it’s the home of history, hotel rooms, restaurants and the QE2 Theatre.

Tickets? All that’s left to say is I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do…

QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, 7.30pm to 11pm, Thursday May 27, Friday May 28, tickets priced from Dhs135. theatrebyqe2.com

Images: Social