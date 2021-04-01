It’s one of Dubai’s most famous waterparks…

With Dubai’s weather heating up, there’s no better time to seek refuge in a pool or two. How about going one step further, though, and spending the day splashing around in one of Dubai’s coolest waterparks?

Oh, and you can do it for Dhs99. Wild Wadi Waterpark is one of Dubai’s longest standing and most famous waterparks. It’s situated right next to the iconic wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel and has the even more iconic Burj Al Arab in front of it.

To celebrate reopening, Wild Wadi Waterpark is giving UAE residents one-day access to the exciting waterpark for just Dhs99 until May 10, 2021. You will need to book online to avail the offer and don’t forget your proof of residency such as Emirates ID.

There’s so much to do at Wild Wadi, with something for people of all ages, from little ones to adults. For those in search of an ‘intensive thrill’, check out the Jumeirah Sceirah or Tantrum Alley with plenty of fast-paced shoots and slides.

For a little more of a moderate thrill, the family-friendly Burj Surj slide will swill you around in rubber dinghys. The master blaster slides will test your nerve, as will the wipe out, rip tide and breakers bay.

Not about the thrills? Check out Juha’s Journey, the relaxing lazy river, or Juha’s Dhow and Lagoon, the fun family play area. Babies and toddlers are welcome at the waterpark in certain areas of course.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, there’s plenty of great dining options to keep you satisfied. From burgers and hot dogs to salads and fresh juices, there’s something for everyone.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Dubai, open 10am to 6pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 348 4444. jumeirah.com

Images: Social