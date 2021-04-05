Two in, none out…

The latest updates to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories have just dropped and there are two big movers on the charts.

Israel and South Korea have joined the glittering hall of no-quarantine-required fame, and all of the previous entries (as of March 22, 2021) have managed to retain their status.

The addition of Israel is not surprising. The country, which recently entered into a historic commencement of diplomatic relations with the UAE, has been as passionate about getting its population vaccinated as the UAE. The total figures of per capita vaccination in Isreal now exceeds 60 per cent.

What is the Abu Dhabi Green list ?

Passengers travelling from ‘Green List’ countries into Abu Dhabi only have to isolate for as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the PCR test administered on arrival into Abu Dhabi Airport. And thanks to the new on-site laboratory, that wait is often only a matter of 90 minutes or so.

Further PCR tests must also be taken on day four and day eight after arrival. There are slightly different rules for those vaccinated passengers with active exemptions.

The ‘Green List’ is updated every two weeks in line with international health developments. And making it on to the list requires destinations to satisfy a strict set of health and safety criteria.

And it’s important to note that this concerns the countries that passengers are arriving from, NOT nationality. Those arriving into Abu Dhabi from non-Green countries, territories and regions will need to be tested at the airport and then quarantine for a period of 10 days. Those travelling from high-risk countries may be asked to quarantine in a government facility. But what about holidays? Because both of the new additions, South Korea and Israel have strict quarantine requirements in place for tourists, they’re not currently suitable for quick selfisolation-free trip. The good news is that the corridor to Morocco currently remains open for a third successive Green List renewal. There is zero quarantine requirement for UAE nationals and citizens arriving in the North African country from Abu Dhabi, and because of Green List privileges, no self-isolation on the way back. If you’re thinking about holiday in Morocco you will still need to be aware of the preflight prep steps: Take a COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours before your flight departure time

Complete and print a Public Health Passenger Form

A printed health declaration form required

Confirmed hotel reservation required for tourists

An invitation from a Moroccan company required for business travellers Direct flights to Casablanca are now available via Etihad Airways. You can also holiday in Iceland, sans quarantine If you’ve been vaccinated (and can show certificate proving both doses have been administered) or a medical certificate proving previous infection with Covid, you won’t need to show a negative PCR test on arrival in Iceland. If you’ve not had the jab, passengers from the UAE with valid tourist visas (or exemptions) for Iceland can still enter if they show a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours of departure. For full details on the Iceland Air website.