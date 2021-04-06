The entertainment headliners for this week…

Calling the capital’s weekday warriors, school night ravers and midweek ballers — we’ve got six of the best ways to light up this Sunday to Wednesday.

Sunday, April 4

No need to shell out a lot this Easter

There’s a whole day of Easter related fun, crafts and shenanigans blossoming at the Armed Forces Officers’ Club and Hotel. A cracking traditional lunch complete with carvery, an egg hunt, cupcake decorating guided, egg colouring and more.

Al Rimal, Armed Forces Officers’ Club and Hotel, Khor Al Maqta, Sun April 4, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs195, kids six to 12 get 50 per cent off. Tel: (02) 441 5900, @afoclubandhotel

Run rabbit run

There’s four days of contactless Easter Egg hunting fun at The Galleria. Scan the QR codes and follow the clues until you reach the end of level boss — General Woundwort from Watership Down. Just kidding, that would be traumatic. Instead after completing your virtual hunt, you’ll unlock a goody bag full of chocolates from *spoiler alert* the dedicated stand in Central Kitchens.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, April 1 to 4, 10am to 5pm. Find more info at thegalleria.ae

Monday, April 5

A vegan dessert worth sticking around for

Relentless innovators of frozen dessert, Brooklyn Creamery are sticking it too the plant-based food game once again. Their latest efforts, which could be their magnum (wink emoji) opus, are these delicious guilt-free low fat, low calorie ice creams, lovingly smothered in dark Belgian vegan chocolate, mounted on a stick. Available to buy in two tasty all-natural flavours – salted peanut butter and chocolate and coconut flavour.

Boxes of four Dhs25, order now through the Deliveroo app, or direct via The Brooklyn Creamery’s thebrooklyncreamery.ae website.

Tuesday, April 6

The true art of yoga

Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering a twice-weekly day of calming contemplation, and it could just be the remedy we all need right now. For just Dhs90 you can take part in a ‘Yoga under the dome’ session, and then follow that up with a culturally immersive stroll around one of the finest museums in the world. The 75 minute yoga sessions take place on Sundays and Tuesdays at 10.15am and 5pm, in a space designed to bring into focus, the interplay of sun, sea and wind — Jean Nouvel’s dome. The classes are run by top yoga studio, BodyTree and you can even pair the experience with the ‘Contemplative Vibes’ playlist on anghami.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Sun and Tues at 10.15am and 5pm (but you’ll need to arrive 15 minutes in advance), Dhs90. Tel: (600) 565566, bodytreestudio.com

Wednesday, April 7

Thank you, Annext…

This sophisticated terrace venue is a chic pick for after dark sorority fun. Enjoy marina views, a roaring fire pit, free-flowing sips and 30 per cent off specific menu munchies.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, every Wed from 6pm to 1am, Dhs128. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @annexabudhabi

A Marco’s of respect

Up there as one of the best-regarded steakhouses in the region, Marco’s proudly carries the name of a chef who is known for his uncompromising commitment to kitchen quality. Which makes their daily ‘Great Steak Out’ promotion worth getting excited about. From 7pm to 10pm you can graze on unlimited starter platters, featuring items like prawn cocktail and calamari, there’s also limitless servings of the good stuff (Angus T-Bone, Black Angus Rib Eye, USDA Prime Striploin and USDA Prime Rib Eye), sauces and sides. You can even bolt on a freeflow beverage package.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, daily 7pm to 10pm, Dhs265 for food, house beverage add on Dhs125. Tel: (02) 654 3333, @mpwsteakhousead

