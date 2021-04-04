Though it’s been a turbulent year, the local community emerged stronger…

If you’re looking for a unique iftar, consider this amazing offer which is a collaboration with Modern European restaurant, BOCA and Frying Pan Adventures.

Haven’t heard of Frying Pan Adventures? It is the lovechild of an 80’s Dubai child who made a commitment to preserve the foods, stories and community feel of a city that has witnessed incredible change through her lifetime.

The joint iftar venture represents different sides of Dubai with a parallel passion for flavours, cultures and stories. And for a cost of just Dhs160 diners will get an eight-course sharing menu which has been curated by BOCA’s Chef Matthijs Stinnissen.

The Iftar will run daily during Ramadan from sunset to 9pm and will include water, fresh juice, coffee, and tea.

What’s unique about the menu is that the dishes will pay tribute to the timeless flavours of Old Dubai and the innovative spirit of New Dubai with flavours inspired by Frying Pan Adventures tours over the years.

The menu has not been finalised yet, but expect a modern take on your favourites. Some of the dishes anticipated include a version of a Palestinian tour hit – chilli and sumac stuffed falafel, a take on a popular Levantine mezze – home-made labneh empanadas, BOCA’s version of Iranian kebabs marinated in black lime’ and more.

For dessert, a jallab ice cream with pine nut brittle and a different and cheesy take on kunafa is also in the works.

A tribute and a mention of the Frying Pan Adventure restaurants that inspire the dishes will be visible on the menu at BOCA.

Advance booking and payments are essential. You can make your booking on 04 323 1833 or email the team at hola@boca.ae. Spaces are limited and a confirmed booking is a must.

BOCA, Gate Village 6, DIFC Dubai, during Ramadan from sunset to 9pm, Dhs160 per person. Tel: (0)4 323 1833. @bocadubai @fryingpanadvantures

Images: Frying Pan Adventures and BOCA