The small family-run business is reopening after a difficult start to the year…

If you’re already familiar with Thai restaurant Sticky Rice, you’ll know the warm welcome it offers to all of its guests. A family-run business, led by Amena “Mama” Rakkuson, the hidden gem gained in popularity, even opening a second brand at The Pointe.

Sadly, in February 2021, Mama contracted Covid-19 and passed away due to complications. The restaurant has been closed since the end of January due to a surge in cases, with Sticky Rice’s owners explaining that 95 per cent of their staff had caught the virus.

In the weeks since the tragic news, Sticky Rice has struggled to get back on its feet. A fundraising campaign was launched, offering customers the opportunity to pre-order an adorable 20 centimetre plushie ‘Kew’, the duck mascot synonymous with the restaurant.

Following a wave of support and pre-orders, the Sticky Rice team have mustered the finance and the strength to reopen the JVC branch. For now, it will only be open for delivery and take-away orders, cooked up by the team of chefs who were trained by Mama over the last 15 years.

In an open letter to Mama on Instagram, the Sticky Rice team wrote: “We’ve been working extra hard on everything with the chefs, and we are following your recipes to the tee. We did several tastings with the team to make sure it was exactly the way you taught us.”

Sticky Rice prides itself on delivering bona fide Thai food, so if you’re looking for authentic cuisine in Dubai, consider giving this small business a go.

Sticky Rice, Jumeirah Village Circle, daily 12pm to 10pm, take-away or delivery only. Order here: order.chatfood.io/sticky-rice