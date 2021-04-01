Sherlock Holmes is a fictional detective famous for his prowess at using logic and astute observation to solve cases. And in Jeffrey Hatcher’s Holmes and Watson, Holmes is dead. Or, so it is assumed…

It is obvious for the world to presume so, since he went over the deadly falls at Reichenbach three years ago along with his nemesis Professor Moriarty. But, Holmes’ body was never retrieved which causes a number of frauds, fakes and charlatans to come forward to lay claim to his identity.

The play follows the tale of three madmen who claim to be Holmes and who have been committed to a remote asylum off the coast of Scotland. Enter Dr Watson who has a big challenge ahead of him as he tries to disprove them to find the real Sherlock Holmes. Expect plenty of unexpected twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Here’s a trailer:

The play is produced by H72 Productions – the team behind some of the finest plays in the UAE including 12 Angry Men, William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and more.

The performers are residents of the UAE hailing from different parts of the world and include veterans of the stage and newcomers alike following the ethos of The Junction to produce multicultural community theatre for all.

Assistant Director Seema Kunder stated that the play is fast-paced and ‘delivers on the classic quick-witted repartee that Sherlock Holmes characters are known for. It’s the kind of show that will tickle the fancies of Sherlockians and general theatre-goers alike.’

The performance on each day begins at 7.30pm, but get there early as it’s open seating. On Saturday, April 10 there is a matinee show at 2.30pm.

You can get your tickets here but do note that spots are limited as social distancing rules are in place. So, get nab your seats before they are sold out.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, from April 7 to 10, Dhs100 per person. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com